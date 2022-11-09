Canada Soccer to unveil 2022 World Cup Roster on Sunday

Team Canada made waves by qualifying for its first World Cup in 36 years.

Manager John Herdman has guided Canada Soccer on a meteoric rise over the last four years, taking Team Canada from No. 72 in the world to No. 40 during that span.

Now, Herdman will have to narrow his squad down to a maximum of 26 players. The roster limit for past tournaments had been set at 23.

According to a report by CBC, the Canada Soccer roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be officially announced on Sunday.

Can Canada Advance Past The Group Stage?

Not only has Canada Soccer made tremendous strides under Herdman but he’s also helped create a winning culture within the locker room.

The squad earned their place in the World Cup the hard way, battling through two early rounds of CONCACAF qualifying to emerge ahead of Mexico and the United States.

As Canada prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1986, the squad will face the difficult task of qualifying for the knockout rounds in Group F, something it has never done before.

Canada has never made it past the group stage and will have its hands full in Qatar, as it will be up against the likes of Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco in Group F.

Team Canada Is Full Of World-Class Talent

Unlike in years past, Canada also boasts a team full of talent.

Alphonso Davies, 22, anchors the Canadian World Cup team, which boasts a lot more talent than in recent years.

Typically deployed as a left-wing back at Bayern Munich, Davis is renowned for his dribbling, shooting, and blistering pace. As a result, he will play further forward when Canada takes the field in Qatar.

He will be joined by forward Jonathan David, who is emerging as one of the best young forwards in Europe. David has drawn attention from the likes of Everton, Tottenham, and Arsenal. He’s also performed well at the international level, tallying 22 goals in 34 games.

Forward Cyle Larin, who currently plays for Club Brugge, has also played well, scoring 25 goals in 54 international appearances.