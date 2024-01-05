Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak of Palos, Illinois, is out for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle according to the Canadian Press on Thursday. The eight-year National Hockey League veteran, who can play centre and left wing, will have surgery on Friday.

When did the injury happen?

Dvorak’s last game for the Canadiens came on December 30, in a 4-1 Canadiens loss to the Florida Panthers. He was a -1 in 21 shifts. In 15 minutes, and 59 seconds, Dvorak had one hit and won faceoffs.

Dvorak’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Dvorak had three goals and four assists for seven points in 25 games. He was a -5 with four penalty minutes, one power-play point, 32 shots on goal, 169 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, eight hits, nine takeaways, and 12 giveaways. Dvorak’s power-play point was a power-play goal in a 3-2 Canadiens win over the Winnipeg Jets on December 18. Dvorak put the Canadiens up 2-0 from right winger Josh Anderson of Burlington, Ontario, and Brendan Gallagher of Edmonton, Alberta at 15:04 of the third period.

More expected

It has been a rather disappointing season for Dvorak, as he has not produced up to expectations. In 18 of 25 games, Dvorak did not generate a point. In seven games, he was a minus player, and was a -2 in three of those contests. Those came in a 4-0 Canadiens loss to the Los Angeles Kings on November 25, in a 5-4 Canadiens loss to the Detroit Red Wings on December 2, and in a 5-3 Canadiens loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on December 28.

Playing around .500 hockey

The Canadiens have a record of 16 wins, 17 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time for 37 points. They are six points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens have the worst goals for and against ratio in the East. They have scored 107 goals and given up 134 goals.