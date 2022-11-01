After the first eight games and two periods of the Montreal Canadiens’s 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season, Canadiens center Christian Dvorak of Palos, Illinois only had one point. The point came off an assist from a goal by Brendan Gallagher of Edmonton, Alberta, in a 3-2 Canadiens win over the Buffalo Sabres on October 27. However, Dvorak made an impact for the Canadiens on Saturday, as he registered a third period hat trick in a 7-4 Canadiens win over the St. Louis Blues. It was Dvorak’s first hat trick of his NHL career.

Third Period Hat Trick

Dvorak had a significant impact in the first 81 seconds of the third period. He first scored an unassisted marker at the 41 second mark of the final frame. Dvorak’s goal would be the game-winning goal at the time, and put the Canadiens up 5-3.

Dvorak then scored from Josh Anderson of Burlington, Ontario and Jordan Harris of Haverhill, Massachusetts at the 1:21 mark of the third period, to put the Canadiens up 6-3. The insurance marker came on a tip shot. Then Dvorak notched his first career hat trick into an empty net from Sean Monahan of Brampton, Ontario, and goaltender Jake Allen of Fredericton, New Brunswick. For Allen it was his fifth career NHL assist, and first with the Canadiens. Ironically, the other four assists came with the Blues.

Second season with the Canadiens

This is Dvorak’s second season in Montreal. Last year he had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 56 games, but was a -19. So far in 2022-23, Dvorak is a +1, an improvement of +20. He is currently on a line with Josh Anderson of Burlington, Ontario and Gallagher.

Tied for fourth place in the Atlantic Division

After nine games, the Canadiens have a record of five wins and four losses for 10 points. They are tied for fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens are one point back of the Washington Capitals for a playoff spot. In order for the Canadiens to stay in contention for a playoff spot, continued production from Dvorak is needed.