The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenseman Jeff Petry of Ann Arbor, Michigan to the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom of Ostervala, Sweden and a fourth round draft pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft. This was the second time this offseason that Petry was traded. On August 6, he was involved in a three-way deal involving the Pittsburgh Penguins, Canadiens and San Jose Sharks. Petry was traded from the Penguins to the Canadiens in the blockbuster deal where Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden was the principal player as he was dealt from the Sharks to the Penguins.

The Red Wings become the fourth NHL team that Petry has played for. He was previously with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010 to 2015, the Canadiens from 2015 to 2022, and the Penguins from 2022 to 2023.

Petry’s 2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 61 games with the Penguins, Petry had five goals and 26 assists for 31 points and was a +2. He had 24 penalty minutes, nine power-play points (two power-play goals and seven power-play assists), 113 shots on goal, 111 blocked shots, 190 hits, 23 takeaways and 36 giveaways.

Petry’s NHL Career Statistics

In 864 NHL regular season games, Petry has 92 goals and 261 assists for 353 points. He was a -119 with 349 penalty minutes, 100 power-play points, nine shorthanded points, 1583 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 1348 blocked shots, 1830 hits, 346 takeaways and 1035 giveaways.

Lindstrom’s 2022-23 Statistics

In 36 NHL games this past season for Detroit, Lidstrom had one goal and seven assists for eight points. He was a -16 with 20 penalty minutes, 18 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots, 39 hits, one takeaway and 17 giveaways.

Son of former Tigers pitcher

Jeff Petry is the son of former Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Dan Petry of Palo Alto, California. In 11 seasons with the Tigers from 1979 to 1987, and again from 1990 to 1991, he had a record of 119 wins and 93 losses with an earned run average of 3.84. Petry also pitched for the California Angels, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.