Canucks captain Quinn Hughes named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Quinn Hughes

Vancouver Canucks captain and star defenseman Quinn Hughes was named the National Hockey League’s first star of the week for the week from October 30 to November 5. The native of Orlando, Florida had one goal and seven assists for eight points in three games.

How did Hughes get his eight points?

Hughes got three assists in a 5-2 Canucks win over the Nashville Predators on Halloween night, and then had one goal and four assists for five points in a 10-1 Canucks clobbering over the San Jose Sharks on November 2. The five points Hughes notched on November 2 tied the Canucks franchise record for most points in a game by a defenseman. Jeff Brown of Ottawa, Ontario had five assists for five points in an 8-2 Canucks win over the Los Angeles Kings on February 20, 1995.

Other Statistics for the Week

Hughes was also an impressive +4 with six penalty minutes, two power-play points, 13 shots on goal, and one blocked shot. The blocked shot came in a 2-0 Canucks win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The power-play points came in the remarkable nine-goal win over the Sharks. Hughes set up Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota at 2:23 of the first period, and then J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio at the four minute mark of the first period for the game-winning goal.

Hughes was the Player of the Month

Hughes was recently honoured for the player of the month for October. In nine games, Hughes had three goals and eight assists for 11 points and was a NHL high +11.

Hughes’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Hughes has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 11 games. He is a +14 (which leads the NHL), has eight penalty minutes, six power-play points, one game-winning goal, 39 shots on goal, eight blocked shots, two hits, six takeaways and six giveaways. The game-winning goal came on October 27 in a 5-0 Canucks win over the St. Louis Blues. Hughes scored from Filip Hronek of Hradek Kralove, Czech Republic at 7:59 of the first period.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
