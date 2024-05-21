NHL News and Rumors

Canucks right winger Brock Boeser out for the remainder of the playoffs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks received some heart breaking news leading up to game seven of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Just hours before puck drop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, it was announced by Frank Seravalli of dailyfaceoff.com, that Canucks right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota had a blood clot in his leg and would be gone for the remainder of the postseason.

Brock Boeser in 2024 playoffs

In the 2024 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs, Boeser has averaged a point per game. In 12 games, he has seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He is a +2 with eight penalty minutes, one power-play goal, one game-winning goal, 27 shots on goal, one faceoff win, eight blocked shots, seven hits, eight takeaways, and five giveaways.

Boeser’s power-play goal and postseason goal came on April 26 in game three of the first round of the Western Conference playoff series. Boeser scored from centre J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and defenseman and Norris Trophy candidate Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida at 4:33 of the second period in a 2-1 Canucks win over the Nashville Predators.

Then in game four against the Predators, Boeser once again had a huge impact. He registered his first career Stanley Cup playoff hat trick in a 4-3 Canucks win. Two of the goals came in the last two minutes and 49 seconds to tie the game at three.

Home Ice Advantage in game seven

The Canucks now have the biggest game they have had in a considerable amount of time. They will have to find a way to deliver with a win without the momentum on their side. In addition to losing one of their elite forwards, the Canucks still have their third string goaltender of Arturs Silovs of Ventspils, Latvia in between the pipes. Thatcher Demko of San Diego, California is out with a knee injury, and Casey DeSmith of Rochester, New Hampshire is out with a lower body injury.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks

Canucks right winger Brock Boeser out for the remainder of the playoffs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
2017 NHL Awards - Arrivals
Johnny Gaudreau becomes USA’s all-time leading scorer at World Hockey Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  12h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov wins 2024 Selke Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
canuscks oilers game 6 saturfday night (1)
NHL Fans Reply To Edmonton Oilers Avoiding Stanley Cup Playoff Elimination With Game 6 Win Over Vancouver Canucks At Rogers Place
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23092563_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars reach the 2024 Western Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23304427_168396541_lowres-2
Florida Panthers reach the 2024 Eastern Conference Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks
NY Rangers advance to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top