The Vancouver Canucks received some heart breaking news leading up to game seven of their Western Conference semifinal series with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Just hours before puck drop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, it was announced by Frank Seravalli of dailyfaceoff.com, that Canucks right winger Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota had a blood clot in his leg and would be gone for the remainder of the postseason.

Brock Boeser in 2024 playoffs

In the 2024 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs, Boeser has averaged a point per game. In 12 games, he has seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He is a +2 with eight penalty minutes, one power-play goal, one game-winning goal, 27 shots on goal, one faceoff win, eight blocked shots, seven hits, eight takeaways, and five giveaways.

Boeser’s power-play goal and postseason goal came on April 26 in game three of the first round of the Western Conference playoff series. Boeser scored from centre J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and defenseman and Norris Trophy candidate Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida at 4:33 of the second period in a 2-1 Canucks win over the Nashville Predators.

Then in game four against the Predators, Boeser once again had a huge impact. He registered his first career Stanley Cup playoff hat trick in a 4-3 Canucks win. Two of the goals came in the last two minutes and 49 seconds to tie the game at three.

Home Ice Advantage in game seven

The Canucks now have the biggest game they have had in a considerable amount of time. They will have to find a way to deliver with a win without the momentum on their side. In addition to losing one of their elite forwards, the Canucks still have their third string goaltender of Arturs Silovs of Ventspils, Latvia in between the pipes. Thatcher Demko of San Diego, California is out with a knee injury, and Casey DeSmith of Rochester, New Hampshire is out with a lower body injury.