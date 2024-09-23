Canucks sign goaltender Kevin Lankinen

The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen of Helsinki, Finland to a one-year deal worth $875,000 according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Canucks are the third National Hockey League team Lankinen has played for following the Chicago Blackhawks from 2020 to 2022, and the Nashville Predators from 2022 to 2024.

2023-24 NHL Statistics

Lankinen had a record of 11 wins and six losses, with a goals against average of 2.82 and a save percentage of .908 in 24 games. Lankinen’s shutout came on March 21, as he made 33 saves in a 3-0 Predators win over the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Lankinen’s Career Statistics

In 112 National Hockey League regular season games, Lankinen has a record of 45 wins, 43 regulation losses, and 12 losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 3.07, save percentage of .905 and three shutouts. Lankinen’s two prior shutouts were both with the Blackhawks. He had 29 saves in a 2-0 Blackhawks win over the Detroit Red Wings on February 17, 2021, and 41 saves in a 3-0 Blackhawks win over the Panthers on March 25, 2021. It is interesting that Lankinen has blanked the Panthers twice in his NHL career (once with the Blackhawks and once with the Predators).

Why was Lankinen signed by the Canucks?

Vancouver was in need of another goaltender because the long term status of Thatcher Demko of San Diego, California is uncertain. Demko has a muscle injury around his left knee according to Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province. At this time, no one really knows when Demko will be back.

The Canucks have another goaltender in Arturs Silovs of Riga, Latvia. Silovs went 3-0-1 in the regular season with the Canucks in 2023-24. This was his second NHL season after going 3-2 in 2022-23. Where Silovs sparkled the most was the NHL postseason, as he had a record of five wins and five losses, with a goals against average of 2.91. Expect Lankinen and Silovs to split the workload until Demko returns. Remember, the Canucks number two goalie from last year, Casey DeSmith of Rochester, New Hampshire, is now backing up Jake Oettinger of Lakeville, Minnesota in Dallas.