Canucks trade right winger Daniel Sprong to Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks have traded right winger Daniel Sprong of Amsterdam, Netherlands to the Seattle Kraken for future considerations on Friday according to Elliotte Friedman of Rogers Sportsnet. This is the second time that Sprong is playing for the Kraken as he was previously with them for two seasons during the 2021-22 season and 2022-23 season.

NHL Journeyman

In addition to the Kraken and Canucks, Sprong has played for four other National Hockey League franchises. He was with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16, 2017-18, and 2018-19), the Anaheim Ducks (2018-19, and 2019-20), the Washington Capitals (2020-21, and 2021-22), and Detroit Red Wings (2023-24).

Sprong’s statistics with the Kraken

In 82 games over two seasons, Sprong had 27 goals and 25 assists for 52 points. He was a +7 with 14 penalty minutes, 16 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 198 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 41 hits, 26 takeaways, and 28 giveaways. Sprong’s two faceoff wins with the Kraken came in Seattle wins. The first was in a 4-0 Seattle win over the Minnesota Wild on November 3, 2022, and the second was in a 4-2 Seattle win over the Arizona Coyotes on April 6, 2023.

Sprong’s 2023-24 statistics with the Red Wings

In 76 games last season, Sprong had 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 76 games. He was a -5 with 22 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 160 shots on goal, eight faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 32 hits, 16 takeaways, and 26 giveaways. Sprong’s game-winning goal came on January 21, 2024 in a 2-1 Red Wings win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sprong broke a 1-1 deadlock from J.T. Compher of Northbrook, Illinois.

Sprong’s 2024-25 statistics with the Canucks

In nine games with Vancouver this season, Sprong had one goal and two assists for three points in nine games. He was a -2 with two penalty minutes, one power-play point, 19 shots on goal, five hits, one takeaway, and six giveaways.

The Kraken are in sixth place in the Pacific Division. They have a record of six wins, eight losses, and one loss in extra time for 13 points.