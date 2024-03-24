Capitals forward Tom Wilson suspended six games

Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario has been suspended six games according to Mike Brehm of USA Today on Friday. The reason for the suspension is because Wilson high-sticked Toronto Maple Leafs centre Noah Gregor of Beaumont, Alberta on Wednesday night in a 7-3 Maple Leafs win over the Washington Capitals and damaged Gregor’s teeth. The infraction took place with seven minutes and 45 seconds left in the third period, and Wilson was given a four minute penalty. At the time of the infraction, the Maple Leafs were leading the Washington Capitals 6-3. While the Maple Leafs had the main advantage, John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario scored from William Nylander and Auston Matthews with three minutes and 58 seconds left in the game to close out the scoring.

Sixth time suspended

This is the sixth time Wilson has been suspended by the National Hockey League. His previous suspensions have been for two illegal checks, two boarding infractions and for interference. Wilson’s most significant suspension came in a meaningless preseason game where Wilson had an illegal hit to the head on St. Louis Blues centre Oskar Sundqvist in 2018. Wilson was initially given a massive 20 game suspension, but won an appeal, and had his suspension reduced to 14 games.

Tom Wilson in 2023-24

Wilson has 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 66 games, but has struggled defensively, as he is a career worst -20, with 39 takeaways, and a career worst 48 giveaways. Wilson also has 120 penalty minutes, the fourth most in the NHL. He also has nine power-play points, two shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 152 shots on goal, 21 faceoff wins, 65 blocked shots, 198 hits, and 39 takeaways.

The shorthanded points came in two Capitals wins. The first came in a 3-2 Capitals win over the Minnesota Wild on October 27 in a shootout. Wilson scored from Connor McMichael of Ajax, Ontario and Trevor Van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey, which tied the game at one at 9:49 of the first period. The second came in a 6-0 Capitals win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7. Wilson scored a game-winning goal at 1:51 of the first period from left winger Beck Malenstyn of Delta, British Columbia to open the scoring.