Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Charlie Lindgren
When you think of the Washington Capitals, the player who instantly comes to mind, is the great Russian Alexander Ovechkin, one of the very best National Hockey League scorers of all-time. However, in order for the Capitals to be productive they need a high quality goaltender to keep the puck out of the net. This past week they got that from Charlie Lindgren of Lakeville, Minnesota, who was named the NHL First Star of the Week from December 5-11, 2022.

Four straight wins

This past week, Lindgren had a perfect record of four wins and zero losses as the Capitals defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday, December 5, the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday, December 7, the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Friday, December 9, and the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Sunday, December 11. In four games, Lindgren had a record of four wins and zero losses, with a goals against average of 1.50 and a save percentage of .957.

2022-23 Statistics

In 2022-23, Lindgren has a record of six wins, three regulation losses, and three losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.79, and a save percentage of .910. This is Lindgren’s first season with the Capitals after five seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, and one season with the St. Louis Blues.

Sixth in the Metropolitan

Despite winners of four games in a row, the Capitals still find themselves in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 14 wins, 12 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 32 points. They are two points back of the New York Islanders for a playoff spot.

Two Sunday Hat Tricks

On Sunday, we saw two NHL players record hat tricks for winning teams. On Sunday afternoon, Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland scored thrice including the overtime winner in a 3-2 Colorado Avalanche win over the St. Louis Blues. This game was unique, as both teams were wearing tremendous retroactive uniforms, with the Avalanche honouring the old Colorado Rockies. Then in the evening, Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, Missouri had a hat trick including the overtime winner in a 5-4 Arizona Coyotes win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
