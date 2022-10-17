Capitals sign left winger Sonny Milano

The Washington Capitals signed left winger Sonny Milano of Massapequa, New York on Saturday to a one-year deal worth $750,000 according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Capitals become the third team Milano has played for following five seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

2021-22 NHL Stats

In 66 games with the Ducks in 2021-22, Milano had 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 points. He was a -9 with 10 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 94 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 27 hits, 29 takeaways, and 24 giveaways.

Milano had career-highs in 2021-22 in assists, points, power-play points, shots on goal, and blocked shots. His 14 goals tied a career-high as he also had 14 goals with the Blue Jackets in 2017-18. Milano tied a career-high in game winning goals with three as he had three game-winning goals with the Blue Jackets in 2017-18.

Speaking of game-winning goals, Milano had his three game-winning goals this past season in a 3-1 Ducks win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 5, in a 2-0 Ducks win over the Buffalo Sabres on December 7, and in a 5-2 Ducks win over the San Jose Sharks on April 26.

Milano also had a National Hockey League career-high three points in one game this season. It came on December 1, 2021, when he had three assists in a 6-5 Ducks win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Milano’s assists came on goals by Rickard Rakell of Sundyberg, Sweden, Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden, and Jamie Drysdale of Toronto, Ontario.

There is no doubt that Milano had a respectable 2021-22 NHL season. It is a little surprising that he did not return to the Ducks, and it took him until after the 2022-23 NHL season started to sign a contract.

Career Stats

Milano was initially the Blue Jackets’s first round pick, 16th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In 197 games, he has 36 goals and 45 assists for 81 points. Milano is a -26 with 46 penalty minutes, 17 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, 255 shots on goal, 43 blocked shots, 97 hits, 67 takeaways and 90 giveaways.

Capitals 1-2 to start the season

There are high expectations for the Washington Capitals this season as they are looking to win their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. After losing 5-2 to the Boston Bruins and 3-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, the Capitals won their first game of the season on Saturday when they beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. T.J. Oshie of Mount Vernon, Washington led the Capitals in scoring with two points as he notched one goal and one assist.