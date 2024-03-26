Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from March 18 to 24, 2024. In four games, Ovechkin had seven goals and one assist for eight points. He recorded two points in all four games played.

How and when did Ovechkin get his eight points?

Ovechkin first scored twice in a 5-2 Capitals win over the Calgary Flames on March 18. Both of his goals came on the power-play. Ovechkin first scored at 5:58 of the second period from Max Pacioretty of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Tom Wilson of Toronto, Ontario to put the Capitals 2-0. Ovechkin then scored the game-winning goal at 9:16 of the second period to put the Capitals up 3-0. Defenseman John Carlson of Natick, Massachusetts and Dylan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario had the assists.

Ovechkin then had scored twice in a 7-3 Capitals loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 20. Ovechkin first scored on the power-play from Carlson and Wilson in the second period, and then from Strome in the third period.

Ovechkin followed that up with one goal and one assist for two points in a 7-6 Capitals shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on March 22. Ovechkin tied the game at two at 13:59 of the second period on the power-play from fellow Russian Ivan Miroshnichenko of Primmorsky Krai, Russia, and Strome, and then set up Carlson to tie the game at four at 3:45 of the third period on the power-play.

Ovechkin’s final two goals of the week came in a 3-0 Capitals shutout win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 24. Ovechkin put the Capitals 2-0 at 3:36 of the third period from Connor McMichael of Ajax, Ontario, and then put the Capitals up 3-0 at the 12 minute mark of the third period from T.J. Oshie of Everett, Washington and Strome. Both goals were even strength.

Other Stats for the Week

Ovechkin was also a +3 with four penalty minutes, five power-play points and one game-winning goal. He had 17 shots on goal, eight hits and one blocked shot.

Ovechkin in 2023-24

Ovechkin has 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points in 67 games. He is a -18 with 20 penalty minutes, 26 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 237 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots, 129 hits, 22 takeaways and 30 giveaways.

Closer to Gretzky

Ovechkin moved closer to Wayne Gretzky all-time in NHL goals. Ovechkin now has 848 goals, which is 46 less than Gretzky’s 894.

Eighth in the Eastern Conference

Bay winning three of four games, the Capitals moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 79 points. They have a record of 35 wins, 26 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time. Washington has one more point than the Detroit Red Wings (78), four more points than the New York Islanders (75), and five more points than the New Jersey Devils (74).