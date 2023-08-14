What is old is new.

It is a throwback to the 2010s with Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina, the two recent entrants back on the WTA tour after motherhood, facing each other in a night match in the first round at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Svitolina is very excited about the matchup, as she should be because she owns a 4-1 head-to-head record between the two.

⌛️ WTA Toronto final, exactly 6 years ago 🇨🇦🏆 💬 Elina Svitolina on her upcoming match vs Wozniacki in Cincy: I just said in Montreal, that I’d love to play Caroline one more time. We had great battles in the past. It’s going to be another one again 📷 Rogers Cup pic.twitter.com/sDKz7Smd8c — Ukrainian Tennis • BTU (@ukrtennis_eng) August 13, 2023

It has been nearly five years since the two played.

That was a three-set win by Svitolina at the WTA Finals in October 2018.

Svitolina has been back on tour since April; whereas, Wozniacki just started back last week in Montreal.

Caroline Wozniacki hits a beautiful angle passing shot against Kimberly Birrell. Insane movement & court awareness for someone who hasn’t played a professional match in years. Not bad for a mother of two who’s coming out of retirement, eh? 😉 pic.twitter.com/vFumD2CXj4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 8, 2023

Wozniacki played well last week but knows that it will take more than a week to fully get back into the groove.

Caroline Wozniacki on her loss to Vondrousova: “I think there’s a lot of positives I can bring with me. All in all I’m going in the right direction.. With more matches under my belt, I think I’m right there. I’m not far away and I’m just going to build on that.” pic.twitter.com/J8rnxRFAN7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 10, 2023

This will be an interesting test for Wozniacki and hopefully an entertaining match for fans.

