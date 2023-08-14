Tennis News and Rumors

Caroline Wozniacki And Elina Svitolina Face Off In First Round Night Match At 2023 Western & Southern Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Caroline Wozniacki Elina Svitolina

What is old is new.

It is a throwback to the 2010s with Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina, the two recent entrants back on the WTA tour after motherhood, facing each other in a night match in the first round at the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Svitolina is very excited about the matchup, as she should be because she owns a 4-1 head-to-head record between the two.

It has been nearly five years since the two played.

That was a three-set win by Svitolina at the WTA Finals in October 2018.

Svitolina has been back on tour since April; whereas, Wozniacki just started back last week in Montreal.

Wozniacki played well last week but knows that it will take more than a week to fully get back into the groove.

This will be an interesting test for Wozniacki and hopefully an entertaining match for fans.

 

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis

4 Professional Tennis Couples (Dating Or Married) Currently On Tour

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  36min
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Is The 2023 National Bank Open Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Western and Southern Open
Christopher Eubanks And Ben Shelton Kick Off Western & Southern Open Action On Sunday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
It’s Finals Day At National Bank Open, Jessica Pegula Does Not Yet Know Who Her Opponent Will Be
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina Continues To Battle Weather And Opponents At National Bank Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 8
A Resurging Danielle Collins Pushes Iga Swiatek To Three Set Battle
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top