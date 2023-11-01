Caroline Wozniacki Shares Adorable Family Halloween Photo

2018 Australian Open Champion and former World No. 1 women’s tennis player Caroline Wozniacki got into the Halloween spirit with family-themed costumes for her husband David Lee, two-year-old daughter Olivia, and one-year-old son James.

The foursome was dressed as The Flintstones.

She was Wilma, David was Fred, Olivia was Pebbles, and James was Bam Bam.

Happy Halloween from the Flintstones😍 Pebbles and Bam Bam had the time of their life!❤️ pic.twitter.com/YW3WzAVgiQ — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 1, 2023

The 33-year-old Danish tennis star was not alive in the heydey of The Flintstones cartoon in the 1960s so she may not realize that Fred and Wilma only had one child, a daughter named Pebbles.

Bam Bam was the son of Fred and Wilma’s best friends, Barney and Betty Rubble.

Regardless, the Wozniacki-Lee clan look good in their costumes.

Wozniacki is enjoying family time after surprisingly coming out of retirement late in the summer after 3 1/2 years away.

Thank you NYC @usopen ! It felt great to be back competing on the highest level after 3.5 years (and 2 kids!) off, and I sincerely appreciate all the support from everyone! Excited to spend time with my family and come back even stronger💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vd2BVxFXgN — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) September 4, 2023

She is expected to be back on tour in 2024, one of many returning Grand Slam champions including Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber who both gave birth to their first child in 2023.

The motherhood contingent of women’s tennis players is growing, and Elina Svitolina and Wozniacki’s returns in 2023 made for exciting tennis.

For those not ready to let go of the WTA tennis season just yet, watch the 2023 WTA Finals on the Tennis Channel now through November 5.

The top eight singles players and the top eight doubles teams are competing for the WTA Finals trophy.

Outside of the four Grand Slams, this is the most prestigious tournament on the calendar.

Wozniacki would like to be one of the elite eight competing at the end of 2024.

It will be fascinating to watch the various generations of women competing next year.