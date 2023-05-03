The CBS Sports staff has released their picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of this historical event. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

This race will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will also be livestreamed on NBCSports.com.

Entering the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Forte (+325) is the favorite to win the race. Forte has won six of his seven career starts and his last five. Tapit Trice (+600) has second-best odds, followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Verifying (+1200). The CBS Sports staff believe one of the top 3 aforementioned horses will be the winner of this year’s race.

Forte (+325) | CBS Kentucky Derby 2023 Predictions

First off, Forte is a 3-year-old colt. He’s owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable. Plus, he’s trained by Todd Pletcher and bred by South Gate Farm. Forte has raced at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga with wins at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga.

His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Florida Derby (Grade 1), 2023 Fountain of Youth (Grade 2), and the 2022 Hopeful (Grade 1). At the Florida Derby on April 1, Forte finished ahead of Mage and Cyclone Mischief. The CBS Sports staff trusts his speed to win it all. Forte’s post position is No. 15. More Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are on the main page.

Tapit Trice (+600) | CBS Horse Racing Predictions 2023

Next, Tapit Trice is also a 3-year-old colt trained by Todd Pletcher and sired by Tapit out of the Dunkirk mare Danzatrice. He’s raced for Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable. Not to mention, Tapit Trice was bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tapit Trice has raced at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Tampa Bay Downs with wins at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Tampa Bay Downs. His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 3). CBS Sports writers are high on Tapit Trice. He’s projected to finish in the top 3. Tapit Trice’s post position is No. 5. From this spot, he has an advantage.

Angel of Empire (+800) | CBS Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks

Lastly, Angel of Empire is a 3-year-old colt as well. He was sired by Classic Empire out of the To Honor and Serve mare Armony’s Angel. He was also trained by Brad Cox and has raced for Albaugh Family Stables LLC. Angel of Empire was bred in Pennsylvania by Forgotten Land Investment Inc & BlackDiamond Equine Corp.

Angel of Empire has raced at Fair Grounds, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Kentucky Downs, Oaklawn Park with wins at Fair Grounds, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Oaklawn Park. His stakes wins include wins in the 2023 Arkansas Derby (Grade 1), and the 2023 Risen Star (Grade 2). The CBS Sports staff have taken into account that Angel of Empire is racing from the No. 14 gate position. Other Kentucky Derby predictions are on the main page.

