Celtics Looking to Refocus Defensive Effort

The Boston Celtics are going through some adversity for the first time since they won their 18th title last summer. The team has not been as focused defensively and it has resulted in them being a sub .500 team in the previous 10 games. Shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, had this to say about the team’s recent defensive struggles.

“We gotta get back to emphasizing the defensive side of the ball. It’s kind of slipped over the last few games,” Brown said. “Our intensity and teams are pressuring us and being physical with us. We gotta do some of the same stuff to them … we’ve had some great moments this season and maybe some comfort has slipped in. I mean offensively, we’re fine. I just think defensively, we gotta find ways to get more stops and be more consistent protecting the basket, helping each other, communicating and we just haven’t emphasized that enough.”

Head coach, Joe Mazzulla, also elaborated on the Boston Celtics’ recent troubles.

“We gotta pay attention to the tendencies and know where we can help from, force more kick outs and multiple efforts,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s a little bit of both (miscommunications and technique). Knowing who you’re guarding, being in shifts. It’s everything.”

The Celtics are currently 23-9 and the second seed in the Eastern Conference as of December 30th, 2024.

Boston Celtics in a Slump

Key Numbers for the Boston Celtics as of Late

Offensively speaking, the Boston Celtics are still one of the best teams in the entire league. They currently rank fourth in points per game (119.5), first in three-point field goals made (590), and 12th in offensive rebounding per game (10.9). However, the defensive numbers as of late are not up to “Boston Celtics,” standard. As of December 30th, 2024, the team has slipped to eighth in team defensive rating (110.1) and have a defensive rating of 110.7 in their last 10 games.

The defending champions have also allowed opponents to shoot 35.1 percent from three-point territory in their previous 10 matchups. In Boston’s past five games, their opponents have shot it from this territory at a rate of 36.4 percent. As Jaylen Brown said, they must start matching the intensity if they are going to become a top-5 defensive unit in the league again. After all, they are going to receive every team’s best effort night after night since they are the defending champions. The Boston Celtics are most likely just going through a slump right now. However, their dip in defensive efficiency does warrant some attention going forward.