Jaylen Brown Wins 2024 Finals MVP

The Boston Celtics are officially the 2024 NBA champions. However, one somewhat surprising outcome that came out of the series was who won the Finals MVP. Many would have expected it to be the superstar for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum. Instead, his co-star, Jaylen Brown took home the honors. Brown was the most consistent Celtics star all series.

“It was a full team effort and I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime Jayson Tatum,” Brown said. “He was with me the whole way; we share this s–t together.”

Jayson Tatum still found other ways to contribute, but his inconsistent shooting certainly dinged his odds to win the award. Meanwhile, Brown was efficient all series and served as a reliable two-way threat. He spent plenty of time guarding both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving making life miserable for them. With winning the title and Finals MVP, it looks as if Jaylen Brown is living up to the lucrative contract he signed last offseason.

Jaylen Brown Named 2024 NBA Finals MVP

Jaylen Brown’s Series Against the Dallas Mavericks

As alluded to already, Brown was the steadiest starter throughout the NBA Finals. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 5.4 total rebounds per game. Brown also exerted himself defensively taking turns guarding both the Mavericks stars in Kyrie Irving. Doncic still put up effective numbers but was made to work for his looks all series long. As for Kyrie Irving, he massively struggled this series with both Brown and Jrue Holiday constantly harassing him. Brown’s best performance came in Game Three when he recorded 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and a blocked shot. While some would argue that Jayson Tatum was more deserving of the Finals MVP award, one cannot deny the impact Brown had throughout this series.

A Bright Future for the Star Shooting Guard

It is easy to see why the Boston Celtics gave their star shooting guard such a lucrative deal last offseason. He is one of the premier two-way players in the NBA. Throughout his career, Brown has logged 18.6 points, 1.0 steals, 5.3 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 54.5 percent. Not to mention, he has also logged a career defensive rating of 109. Considering all of this, if Jaylen Brown continues to improve like he has the last few years, then the Boston Celtics will be in great hands led by the star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.