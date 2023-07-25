Jaylen Brown is staying in Boston as the Celtics’ forward agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension. Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, reported the signing to ESPN. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker. However, reports say it does not include a player option.

Brown’s deal is the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing Nikola Jokic’s $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oYmD6XDy9D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2023

Jaylen Brown Signs Record Supermax Extension With Boston Celtics

Brown’s record-breaking deal keeps him in Boston through the 2028-29 season. ESPN’s Bobby Marks calculated Brown’s annual income each year, with the star forward set to make an eye-popping $69 million in 2028-2029.

Brown is set to make $31.8 million next season in the final year of his deal before the supermax goes into effect starting in 2024-2025. Brown’s contract does not have a no-trade clause.

Brown became eligible for the supermax extension after making Second-Team All-NBA in 2022-2023.

Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston: 2024-2025 $52,368,085 2025-2026 $56,557,532 2026-2027 $60,746,979 2027-2028 $64,936,425 2028-2029 $69,125,872 Total $303,734,893 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023

Boston Retains Critical Player In Brown

At 26, Brown is an integral component of Boston’s success. Brown forms one of the best duos in the league with Jayson Tatum, who is eligible for a supermax extension next summer.

Since Boston drafted Brown third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Celtics have made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, including three Eastern Conference finals appearances and one trip to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Brown is coming off a 2022-2023 season where he averaged a career-best in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9), and field goal percentage (49.1).

