NBA News and Rumors

Jaylen Brown Signs Record Five-Year, $304 million Supermax Extension With Boston Celtics

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics

Jaylen Brown is staying in Boston as the Celtics’ forward agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension. Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, reported the signing to ESPN. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker. However, reports say it does not include a player option.

Brown’s deal is the richest contract in NBA history, surpassing Nikola Jokic’s $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Jaylen Brown Signs Record Supermax Extension With Boston Celtics

Brown’s record-breaking deal keeps him in Boston through the 2028-29 season. ESPN’s Bobby Marks calculated Brown’s annual income each year, with the star forward set to make an eye-popping $69 million in 2028-2029.

Brown is set to make $31.8 million next season in the final year of his deal before the supermax goes into effect starting in 2024-2025. Brown’s contract does not have a no-trade clause.

Brown became eligible for the supermax extension after making Second-Team All-NBA in 2022-2023.

Boston Retains Critical Player In Brown

At 26, Brown is an integral component of Boston’s success. Brown forms one of the best duos in the league with Jayson Tatum, who is eligible for a supermax extension next summer.

Since Boston drafted Brown third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Celtics have made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, including three Eastern Conference finals appearances and one trip to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Brown is coming off a 2022-2023 season where he averaged a career-best in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9), and field goal percentage (49.1).

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Celtics NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Stephen Curry in "Stephen Curry: Underrated," premiering July 21, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Stephen Curry: Underrated Premieres July 21 On Apple TV+

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 20 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey
Daryl Morey Must Receive Good Player Back In James Harden Trade
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 18 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore
NBA 2K24 Summer League Awards: Cam Whitmore Wins MVP
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 17 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
World Cup: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Headline Team Canada
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
NBA Approves Rule Changes For Flopping, Challenges
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 12 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson
NBA Summer League: Opening Weekend Provides Record Viewership
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 11 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard
Portland GM: Blazers In No Rush To Trade Damian Lillard
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top