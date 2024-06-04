Celtics

NBA Finals 2024: Who Needs to be the Celtics’ X-Factor?

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Boston Celtics

The time is now for this current Boston Celtics squad if they want to cement themselves in NBA history. Jayson Tatum is looking to exercise some championship demons and Jaylen Brown is looking to prove he was worth the lucrative contract he was given. However, Boston is deeper than they were a couple seasons ago when they lost to the Golden State Warriors. As a result, an x-factor outside of their star duo emerging should be no problem. With that being said, the x-factor for the Celtics during these Finals could be surprising to some NBA peers.

Who Must be the Boston Celtics’ X-Factor? 

The Celtics’ X-Factor: Jrue Holiday 

Jrue Holiday has shown why the Celtics traded for him last offseason. He has shown his value on both ends of the floor this postseason. It is also vital to remember that Holiday is a champion in his own right with the Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout these playoffs, Holiday has averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 total rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is also tallying 1.3 steals per game while guarding some of the opposition’s best perimeter players and also hitting his three-point shots at a rate of 39.7 percent.

On top of that, the one-time champion is also shooting a respectable field goal percentage of 48.9 percent in 14 games this postseason. Holiday has flexed his defensive muscles during these playoffs. He has held key players such as Donovan Mitchell, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Haliburton (though he eventually was injured) to under 15 points while guarding them. Jrue Holiday’s past playoff and championship experience is going to be extremely vital to Boston’s team success. Holiday will most likely be tasked with the difficult assignment of Kyrie Irving. However, he has proven to frustrate even the best ball-handlers in the past. There is a reason the Boston Celtics are favored to win this year’s NBA Finals.

Boston’s Odds

Per FanDuel, the Boston Celtics currently have odds to win the title at -220 odds. Jrue Holiday will be vital, but Jayson Tatum must prove why he is a superstar in this league. If Tatum is not the best player on the floor for Boston, then the Mavericks will have a terrific opportunity to pull off the upset. The collective effort of the Celtics will also be magnified as they have experience on their side over Dallas’ supporting cast. After having such a great regular season, it would be a shame for the Celtics to crash and burn now.

 

Topics  
Celtics Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Nets
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Celtics

Celtics
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz

Boston Celtics Want Blake Griffin to Return

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 27 2024
Celtics
NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Knows He Will be Judged on His Ability to Win a Title
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 21 2024
Celtics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis Heaps High Praise on Boston Celtics Organization
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 16 2024
Celtics
Brogdon-Malcolm-Getty-1244365506
Malcolm Brogdon Unhappy with Boston Celtics
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 18 2023
Celtics
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
What Jaylen Brown’s Supermax Extension Could Mean for Boston
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 25 2023
Celtics
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Reportedly Trying to Woo Damian Lillard to Boston
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 4 2023
Celtics
Brogdon-Malcolm-Getty-1244365506
Malcolm Brogdon Wins Sixth Man of the Year
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top