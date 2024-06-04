NBA Finals 2024: Who Needs to be the Celtics’ X-Factor?

The time is now for this current Boston Celtics squad if they want to cement themselves in NBA history. Jayson Tatum is looking to exercise some championship demons and Jaylen Brown is looking to prove he was worth the lucrative contract he was given. However, Boston is deeper than they were a couple seasons ago when they lost to the Golden State Warriors. As a result, an x-factor outside of their star duo emerging should be no problem. With that being said, the x-factor for the Celtics during these Finals could be surprising to some NBA peers.

Who Must be the Boston Celtics’ X-Factor?

The Celtics’ X-Factor: Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has shown why the Celtics traded for him last offseason. He has shown his value on both ends of the floor this postseason. It is also vital to remember that Holiday is a champion in his own right with the Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout these playoffs, Holiday has averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 total rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is also tallying 1.3 steals per game while guarding some of the opposition’s best perimeter players and also hitting his three-point shots at a rate of 39.7 percent.

On top of that, the one-time champion is also shooting a respectable field goal percentage of 48.9 percent in 14 games this postseason. Holiday has flexed his defensive muscles during these playoffs. He has held key players such as Donovan Mitchell, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, and Tyrese Haliburton (though he eventually was injured) to under 15 points while guarding them. Jrue Holiday’s past playoff and championship experience is going to be extremely vital to Boston’s team success. Holiday will most likely be tasked with the difficult assignment of Kyrie Irving. However, he has proven to frustrate even the best ball-handlers in the past. There is a reason the Boston Celtics are favored to win this year’s NBA Finals.

Boston’s Odds

Per FanDuel, the Boston Celtics currently have odds to win the title at -220 odds. Jrue Holiday will be vital, but Jayson Tatum must prove why he is a superstar in this league. If Tatum is not the best player on the floor for Boston, then the Mavericks will have a terrific opportunity to pull off the upset. The collective effort of the Celtics will also be magnified as they have experience on their side over Dallas’ supporting cast. After having such a great regular season, it would be a shame for the Celtics to crash and burn now.