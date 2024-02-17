Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis Heaps High Praise on Boston Celtics Organization

Mathew Huff
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis was one of the best additions to the Celtics this past offseason. Not only did it give them a much-needed presence in their frontcourt, but it also provided him an opportunity to legitimately compete for a title. So far, it seems to be a match made in heaven.

“Some things are done differently and at a much higher standard than on other teams that I have been on.”

Porzingis has jumped around a bit in his NBA career. He started with the New York Knicks but was eventually traded to the Dallas Mavericks. For whatever reason, the duo of he and Luka Doncic never quite meshed. Porzingis was eventually traded to the Washington Wizards. Now that Porzingis is on a legitimate contender, the NBA world is being reminded of how elite of a big man he is in today’s league.

Kristaps Porzingis on Boston Celtics: “Some Things are Done Differently”

Boston Looking Dominant This Season

Not only did the Boston Celtics add Kristaps Porzingis, but they also added some defensive intensity in their backcourt by trading for Jrue Holiday. One could argue their starting five is the best in the NBA right now. A starting five consisting of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White. That does not even include other assets they have such as their veteran, Al Horford.

The Celtics currently have the best odds to win the NBA Finals at +260. Plus, they have the best record in the league of 43-12. When one watches them play, they appear to be more cohesive than ever and are clearly playing the best basketball in the NBA. Barring something drastic happening, there is no reason for them to miss the NBA Finals this year.

Kristaps Porzingis Has Found a Home in Boston

Porzingis has seemed rejuvenated since arriving to Boston. This season, he is averaging 20.2 points, 1.9 blocks, and 6.9 total rebounds per game. Porzingis has also increased his efficiency as he possesses an effective field goal percentage of 60.4 percent, a player efficiency rating of 22.8, and an offensive rating of 128, a career best.

The one-time All-Star has found ways to be productive while not even being the first or second option within an offense this year. As a result, it has helped him grow and one could make the case he should have been an All-Star. Kristaps Porzingis has truly found a home with the Celtics. He could very well be the missing link for them.

