What Jaylen Brown’s Supermax Extension Could Mean for Boston

The Boston Celtics have finally pulled the trigger on giving Jaylen Brown a supermax extension. Many were wondering what course the team would take considering Brown struggled mightily in a close-out game seven in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. However, there is still plenty of upside for the young shooting guard. Regardless, Brown has developed into one of the better two-way stars in the league. As a result, it has now netted him a massive payday.

Boston Celtics Sign Jaylen Brown to Five Year, $304 Million, Supermax Extension

His Impact for Boston

Brown has certainly improved since his rookie season. He has become a solid secondary star for the Boston to pair with Jayson Tatum. Despite his limitations as a ball handler and some playoff struggles, Brown has proven to be a capable All-Star. Last season, he tallied 17.9 points, 5.2 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. On top of this, the shooting guard also had a defensive win-share total of +3.4 to go along with a steal percentage of 1.5 percent.

Brown has also carved out a nice resume at this point in his career boasting two All-Star appearances, an All-NBA Team appearance, and an All-Rookie Team appearance. Jaylen Brown may not be the valuable star that Jayson Tatum is, but still provides value where it is needed. Time will tell if the Celtics regret giving him this supermax extension.

Can Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Co-Exist?

A big question to come out of this past season was whether the star duo of Boston could co-exist long term. One must realize that this duo has already made it to the NBA Finals once. However, they ran into a juggernaut in the Golden State Warriors with plenty of Finals experience and a motivated Stephen Curry. Especially with Steph craving his first Finals MVP at the time.

With this in mind, it is hard to hold this Finals loss against them considering it was their first time on the big stage. With more experience, this team could very well win it all in the few seasons. Remember, they traded for a legitimate big man in Kristaps Porzingis this offseason and are still heavily touted as a title contender. There is still plenty of time for Brown and Tatum to figure it out and potentially bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Boston.

