Malcolm Brogdon Unhappy with Boston Celtics

Mathew Huff
The Boston Celtics may have a tiny bit of dysfunction already in their locker room. Reportedly, Malcolm Brogdon is not happy that the team tried to trade him back in June of this summer. On the Celtics Beat podcast, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe had this to say:

“We’ll see how Malcolm (Brogdon) is. Malcolm’s the one I’m concerned about too, because we’ve heard nothing, and he’s angry with the team,” Washburn said. “I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful. He might just say, ‘Listen, I’m not getting surgery. I’m just gonna let this heal, and you’ll have to wait for me.’ It could be a protest for being on the trade block.”

Brogdon is a quality point guard that any team could use on their roster. We will see what materializes with this situation.

Malcolm Brogdon’s Impact

Brogdon had a solid year last season with the Celtics. He tallied 14.9 points, 4.2 total rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He was a steadying presence for the Celtics all year and even had some great moments in the postseason. Remember, he even had the game-winning tip in to force a game seven in the Eastern Conference Finals. This was also the same playoff run where Brogdon suffered a tear in his right elbow. However, the team tried to trade him for Kristaps Porzingis in the first trade package that did not materialize. Now, it seems as if the team-player relationship has soured.

Boston’s High Aspirations for the Upcoming Season

The Celtics have a lot of pressure going into next season. They have been title contenders for years now but have not been quite able to make the final step. With Kristaps Porzingis now on the roster, some would argue this year is “championship or bust,” for the Celtics organization. Their title window is still open, but it is closing rapidly. Without Malcolm Brogdon, the team would be losing a key depth piece and it could hurt them in the long run. Especially since the team no longer possesses Marcus Smart who many would consider the heart and soul of the Celtics. If Boston cannot remedy the situation with Malcolm Brogdon, then it could potentially hamper their season in more ways than one.

