Kristaps Porzingis To Skip FIBA World Cup With Plantar Fasciitis

Dan Girolamo
Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis announced he will skip the FIBA Basketball World Cup due to plantar fasciitis in his foot. Porzingis posted the news on his Twitter.

Porzingis explained the reasoning behind his tough decision to skip the tournament, citing it was a joint decision by the Latvian coaching and medical staff along with the Boston Celtics.

“A decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” Porzingis tweeted. “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.”

Though we won’t be playing, Porzingis will be there to “support the team” as much as he cans.

Kristaps Porzingis Was Traded To The Boston Celtics This Offseason

After spending the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics traded for Porzingis in a three-team deal that included Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies and Danilo Gallinari going to Washington.

Porzingis opted into his $36 million contract for 2023-2024. After arriving in Boston, the 7-foot-3 forward/center signed a two-year extension with the Celtics worth approximately $60 million.

Porzingis is arguably coming off his best season as a pro, averaging a career-best 23.2 points with 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games.

Celtics
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
