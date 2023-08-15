Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis announced he will skip the FIBA Basketball World Cup due to plantar fasciitis in his foot. Porzingis posted the news on his Twitter.

Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā. Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023

Porzingis explained the reasoning behind his tough decision to skip the tournament, citing it was a joint decision by the Latvian coaching and medical staff along with the Boston Celtics.

“A decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” Porzingis tweeted. “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.”

Though we won’t be playing, Porzingis will be there to “support the team” as much as he cans.

Kristaps Porzingis Was Traded To The Boston Celtics This Offseason

Boston Celtics and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to finalize a two-year, approximately $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2023

After spending the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics traded for Porzingis in a three-team deal that included Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies and Danilo Gallinari going to Washington.

Porzingis opted into his $36 million contract for 2023-2024. After arriving in Boston, the 7-foot-3 forward/center signed a two-year extension with the Celtics worth approximately $60 million.

Porzingis is arguably coming off his best season as a pro, averaging a career-best 23.2 points with 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games.

