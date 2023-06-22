The Boston Celtics are working to acquire Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Kristaps Porzingis Might Be Heading To Boston

Porzingis would opt-in to his $36M for 2023-2024 to make potential trade happen, but there are still outstanding issues to be completed before a deal can be reached. Boston’s Danilo Gallinari would be in deal to Wizards too, sources said. https://t.co/WoNkOcTYe5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

The three teams involved in the deal are the Wizards, Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers. The Wizards would send Porzingis to Boston, the Celtics would trade guard Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles and forward Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards, and the Clippers would ship Marcus Morris to the Wizards.

The three-team trade involves:

Celtics receive Kristaps Porzingis

Clippers receive Malcolm Brogdon

Wizards receive Marcus Morris, Danilo Gallinari, Amir Coffey, and the No. 30 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft via the Clippers

Porzingis has a $36 million option on his contract for the 2023-24 season. If the trade were completed, Porzingis would opt into the option.

Porzingis is arguably coming off his best season as a pro. The 27-year-old averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. More importantly, Porzingis played 65 games, eclipsing 60 games played for only the second time in his career.

With the move, Boston receives much-needed frontcourt depth.

Clippers Get Their Point Guard While Wizards Continue The Rebuild

With the acquisition of Brogdon, the Clippers get their starting point guard for 2023-2024. Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year this past season for the Celtics. Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

For Washington, the rebuild continues. The Porzingis trade comes days after the Wizards traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet.

The Wizards may not be done, as they are rumored to be trading Paul to another team.

