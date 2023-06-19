On Sunday afternoon, the first blockbuster trade of the NBA offseason happened when the Washington Wizards sent Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks, and a picks swap. On Monday morning, Paul told Michael Strahan on GMA that he was “surprised” by the trade.

“I was surprised, too,” Paul said. “I found out on the plane yesterday flying here for this. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what’s next.”

Chris Paul Found Out About The Trade On A Plane

In an interview with the New York Times, Paul explained how he learned about the trade that sent him to Washington. While on a plane to New York, Paul received a text message from his son with details of the trade.

Paul implied that Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas played a role in the trade along with Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction,” Paul told the NY Times.

Chris Paul Understands The Business Of The NBA

Though surprised, Paul understands that the NBA is a business, first and foremost. However, that doesn’t make it easier to accept

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.”

Paul could be directed to another team in the coming days. The 38-year-old could also work with the Wizards and accept a buyout. However, Paul is still undecided about what happens next.

“I don’t know,” Paul said. “I really haven’t had enough time to process it yet. Like seriously, because these things that happen affect more than just me.”

