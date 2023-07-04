Jayson Tatum Reportedly Trying to Woo Damian Lillard to Boston

It is no secret by now that Damian Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat. However, Portland still ultimately controls his destiny. The Trail Blazers have reportedly not been satisfied with what the Heat have offered in a trade package and there are talks of a potential third team coming into play to satisfy all parties. However, there are still certain teams alive in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. That is where the Boston Celtics come into play and Jayson Tatum is reportedly trying to woo the multiple-time All-Star.

Jayson Tatum Trying to Lure Damian Lillard to Boston

Could Boston Pull Off Such a Trade?

The short answer is yes. As a matter of fact, it would behoove Portland to listen to an offer from Boston more so than Miami. Miami has lost quite of firepower this offseason and have little to offer compared to the Boston Celtics. Miami traded Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers and also traded Victor Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not to mention, Gabe Vincent is headed to Los Angeles.

As a matter of fact, the Blazers could even get bold and ask for a package centered around Jaylen Brown. This would also solve Boston’s conundrum of paying Brown who is eligible for a hefty supermax and allow them to create a super team of Lillard, Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis in the process. Dame can always hold out until he gets what he wants, however, he should still give Boston some consideration considering they also have title aspirations.

The Potential Fit Between Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum

Contrary to popular belief, Tatum and Lillard are familiar with each other. Remember, the two were on the 2020 Olympic team that played in Tokyo. While this is a small sample size, sometimes that is all it takes for stars to connect in this league. Marc Spears of Andscape also had this to say:

“I’m hearing Jayson Tatum is knocking on that door now too to figure out a way to get (Lillard) to come to Boston.”

While Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are both players who need the ball in the hand, this is a duo who could figure it out quickly. Especially if Jaylen Brown is the focal point of a possible Dame trade. Porzingis will be handling the frontcourt responsibilities which means Lillard and Tatum can both focus on what they do best, score the ball. Plus, we have seen Lillard thrive with another score-first star before when C.J. McCollum was with the Trail Blazers. All in all, Lillard on the Celtics would be a good fit, though it is unlikely to happen.

