After requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard has made it clear where he wants to end up. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting that Lillard only wants to play for the Heat.

“Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat,” Charania said on The Rally.

“Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat … I’m told there are 3- or 4-team scenarios in a deal with the Heat that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Damian Lillard’s future. pic.twitter.com/LmrLJoIqXi — The Rally (@TheRally) July 3, 2023

Trail Blazers Will Be Patient With Damian Lillard

Despite Lillard’s request, Charania says the Blazers will be “patient” when it comes to the future of their star player.

“This is going to be a patient process. You’re gonna see Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin go through the league and track the market and see what he else he can get in the marketplace for him.”

The Blazers are looking for young players and multiple first-round draft picks in return for Lillard. The Heat can offer a package around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and multiple first-round picks and swaps.

A preferred destination is a likely outcome for Lillard, but the Blazers are looking for more in return for their top asset, which could lead to the addition of multiple teams joining the deal.

“I’m told there are three or four team scenarios in a potential deal with the Heat that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks in a Lillard trade,” Charania said.” You look at what Portland could want in a Damian Lillard deal, you’re gonna want assets, young players potentially moving forward, but definitely getting picks in a potential Lillard trade.”

Damian Lillard Would Form Big Three In Miami

If Lillard is traded to the Heat, he would form a “Big Three” with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It would arguably be the second-best trio in the league behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.

Miami is coming off an NBA Finals appearance, their second in four seasons.

