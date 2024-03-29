Dan Gilbert Believes Donovan Mitchell Will Extend With Cavaliers

Many have speculated whether Donovan Mitchell will remain long-term with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is under contract until 2026. The owner, Dan Gilbert, seems to have faith that the All-Star shooting guard will eventually sign a contract extension.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Dan Gilbert told Larry Lage of the Associated Press. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city. “He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of.”

Mitchell and the Cavaliers have been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

Donovan Mitchell’s Season

Mitchell has had another All-Star season. He is currently tallying 27.4 points, 1.8 steals, 5.3 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 55.2 percent. On top of that, the five-time All-Star is also averaging an offensive rating of 117, a player efficiency rating of 22.6, a true shooting percentage of 60.0 percent, and a box plus/minus rating of +1.3.

Mitchell has helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference. He along with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have helped develop a solid defensive identity for the Cavaliers. Something that could potentially elevate them to a deep postseason run. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the Cavaliers organization is heavily pushing for Donovan Mitchell to sign a contract extension.

Cleveland’s Surprise Year

As of March 29th, the Cavaliers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 44-29. They are neck and neck with the New York Knicks for a top-three seed. On the season, the team is averaging a defensive rating of 111.3 which ranks fourth best in the league, ninth in team assists per game (27.9), and 13th in total rebounds per game (43.8).

The team certainly has the talent to compete with the best in the league when healthy. Remember, they were two seed for awhile a couple months back when Donovan Mitchell was still healthy. However, Cleveland has plenty of other star talent with the likes of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland to contend in the Eastern Conference. With the team coming together like it has coupled with Donovan Mitchell’s underrated campaign, Cleveland could be a dark-horse team to make a deep playoff run.