Cavaliers, Evan Mobley Agree to Five-Year Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers starting power forward, Evan Mobley, is the latest young talent to agree to a rookie extension. The one-time All-Defensive Team member is reportedly signing a contract extension worth $224 million for five seasons. If he qualifies for the Rose rule next year, it could be worth up to $269 million. The Cavaliers have been one of busiest teams this offseason with plenty of speculation surrounding their “core four.” The team is high on Evan Mobley’s potential which is a major reason they signed him to this rookie max contract extension.

Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley Agree to Five-Year Contract Extension Worth $224 Million With Rose Provision

Evan Mobley’s Potential

The jury is still out on whether or not Mobley will develop into a consistent All-Star caliber player. After all, he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC. Most NBA peers are already aware of his defensive prowess given his capabilities to protect the rim with a seven-foot-four-inch wingspan standing at six-foot-11 inches tall. Not to mention, the former USC product has terrific agility for his size. For his career, Mobley has tallied 1.5 blocks per game to go along with a block percentage of 4.2 percent. Bear in mind, the young power forward is also sharing the frontcourt with Jarrett Allen, another elite rim-protector and shot-blocker.

Whether or not Mobley develops into a secondary star will heavily depend on his ability to shoot the jump shot, especially from beyond the arc. Mobley massively improved his three-point shooting this past season logging 37.3 percent from deep on limited opportunities. The Cavaliers seem to be banking on him becoming a more polished offensive threat eventually and even becoming more versatile in terms of being able to provide limited minutes at the center position. Evan Mobley also showed potential in the playoffs this past year redeeming himself after his poor postseason play in the 2022-23 campaign.

Other Notable Young Stars Who Have Received Rookie Extensions This Summer

This offseason has seen its fair share of young talent ink lucrative extensions. Mobley is simply the latest young player to sign a max rookie extension with a Rose provision. From the 2021 class, he joins Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, and Franz Wagner who have signed extensions this summer. As of now, the 2021 NBA Draft Class looks to be one of the best ones in recent memory. Especially if this young talent continues to blossom for their respective squads. Considering this, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping that Mobley can eventually develop into a solid co-star for Donovan Mitchell.