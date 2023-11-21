Cade Cunningham Calls out Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are now on a 12-game losing streak. Their starting point guard, Cade Cunningham is fed up with losing and made it known after their defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on November 19th.

“We got to be realistic about the situation,” Cunningham said. “It’s hard to just be like, ‘We’re good, we’re good,’ you know what I’m saying? Because we’re bad. We have to address that. We have to address what we’re not good at. Address it with not only our words but on the court, in the huddles.”

Cunningham also had this to say about the team’s mindset.

“Unacceptable,” Cunningham said. “We’re the youngest team in the league, scrapping and clawing for everything. That should be the last thing that needs to be asked of us or talked about; how hard we’re competing. That should be a given. When we wake up in the morning, we should be like, ‘We got to get to the court.’ (Head coach Monty Williams) shouldn’t have to ask (about our competitive level). That’s something me and (Isaiah Stewart) are also trying to stay vocal about. Everyone has to come with it.”

The Pistons’ losing streak extended to 12 last night as they fell to the defending champion Denver Nuggets at home.

Cade Cunningham Calls Detroit Pistons Competitive Level “Unacceptable”

Detroit’s Rough Year So Far

The Detroit Pistons are currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 2-13. Detroit currently ranks 15th in team defensive rebounding per game (33.4) and 26th in teams point per game (109.5).They are still a very young team, but do have talent that holds promise for the future.

Players such as Cunningham himself, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren are believed by many to be the franchise building blocks. Not to mention, the team also selected the promising wing, Ausar Thompson, in the NBA Draft this past summer. Like any rebuild, the Pistons are going through growing pains, but they must not panic. Their time will come again as long as they continue to develop the young talent they possess.

Cade Cunningham Leading a Very Young Core

It is vital to remember that Cunningham is former first overall pick. With that in mind, the Detroit Pistons are banking on him for the future. While he missed most of last year due to injury, he is still growing and progressing into a nice player. Time will tell if he can reach superstar status eventually. For this season, Cade Cunningham is tallying a career-best 21.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.7 total rebounds per game. He is also averaging a career-best three-point three-point shooting percentage of 32.2 percent.

There is still plenty of room for improvement in this area, but the fact that he is slightly improving in this category is a good sign. Especially in today’s NBA. With his ability to be a floor general and ability to score at most facets, Cade Cunningham still has a bright future, regardless of how much his team is struggling right now. The Detroit Pistons are still a team that is learning along with Cunningham and are currently cultivating a ton of young talent.