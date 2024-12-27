Donovan Mitchell Has “Sense of Peace,” Being in Cleveland

With Donovan Mitchell now an NBA veteran, his perspective on his career and his status has changed for the better. Especially after the lessons he learned from Mike Conley back during his days with the Utah Jazz. He has become the leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers and continues to cement his status as one of the premier shooting guards in today’s Association.

“What I’ve learned is that this isn’t forever. We are not invincible. You have to appreciate this, because this doesn’t come around too often,” Mitchell told The Athletic over the weekend. “When Mike was saying that, it wasn’t that I didn’t appreciate it then, but when you’re as young as I was then, you don’t know what you don’t know.

“I find myself telling the guys in this locker room the same stuff that Mike and Joe (Ingles) and Ricky (Rubio) used to tell me. What we have this season? This isn’t always the NBA. Not every locker room is like this.”

Donovan Mitchell also talked about his relationship with former Utah Jazz star teammate, Rudy Gobert.

“For years, everyone has talked about if I like Rudy, or talked about me going to the New York Knicks or the Miami Heat,” he said. “So, it’s great to finally have that sense of peace.”

The Cavaliers have exceeded expectations this season after an outstanding 15-0 start to the season.

“Ideally, if I can paint a picture, I would win a championship at some point over the next five years,” he said. “It’s hard to win championships. It’s hard to win in this league. Despite public opinion, I love being in Cleveland and I want to win a title with this group.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference at 26-4 as of December 26th, 2024.

Donovan Mitchell Loving Being in Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers Looking Like Strong Contenders This Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprisingly retained the core four of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland this offseason. However, it seems their patience with this group is finally paying dividends. Garland and Mitchell are proving they can co-exist in the same backcourt. As for the frontcourt, Mobley has improved his shooting which has opened up space for Allen to operate in the paint without as much congestion. Some would argue the Cavaliers still need at least one more piece, preferably a wing, before they can compete with the defending champion, Boston Celtics, in a seven-game series. Regardless, one cannot discount what Donovan Mitchell and this current Cavaliers roster has accomplished to begin the regular season.