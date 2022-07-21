Charles Barkley to Play in LIV Golf Pro-AM as He Decides on TNT Future

Charles Barkley is one step closer to joining LIV Golf.

Barkley added fuel to the speculation that he will be joining the Saudi-backed golf league by agreeing to play in the Pro-Am portion of next week’s LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club in New York.

Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, is reportedly preparing an offer to lure Barkley into the broadcast booth.

To do so, the current NBA analyst and TNT broadcaster would have to leave his role on Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley Playing in LIV Golf Pro-Am

Barkley is set to participate in the pro-am portion of the LIV Golf event next week at Trump National in Bedminster, New York.

Amid rumors that he will join LIV Golf in a broadcasting role, Barkley recently confirmed that he will in fact be playing in the Pro-Am Tournament.

Barkley has been one of the sport’s most outspoken fans over the years.

The former NBA superstar has participated in several celebrity golf tournaments over the years and has even developed a sweet golf swing.

Charles Barkley got himself a golf swing!!! pic.twitter.com/7sQkPssxRl — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 27, 2020

Charles Barkley’s Future on TNT

Greg Norman is looking to build a superstar broadcasting panel for LIV Golf.

The rival golf league has already signed sportscasters Arlo White and David Feherty, two former broadcasters from NBC.

After meeting with Barkley in Atlanta on Wednesday, Norman will look to prep a broadcasting offer.

According to reports, Barkley has a three-year, 30 million dollar deal with TNT as an NBA analyst.

While no figure has been released on the potential deal, White is set to call on 8-10 LIV Golf tournaments.

LIV Golf Hoping To Secure TV Deal

LIV Golf has been adding big names to its broadcasting team in hopes of receiving a TV sponsor, which would help legitimize itself as a rival league to the PGA Tour.

The Saudi-backed golf league has already added some of the world’s best to the LIV Golf roster, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka. Cameron Smith, the 2022 British Open winner, is also rumored to be joining LIV Golf.

On top of that, LIV Golf recently signed a deal with sportscasters Arlo White and David Feherty from NBC. While both sportscasters seemed to be motivated by the money, adding another passionate and fun analyst in Charles Barkley to the lineup would likely help draw in a larger audience.

With a broadcast team of Feherty, Barkley, and White, LIV Golf would have all the ammunition that it needs to secure a lucrative TV sponsorship deal.