Charlie Woods Aims To Make History At Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifier

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Charlie Woods attempts to qualify for Cognizant Classic

The next generation of golf is coming up faster than you think. Charlie Woods, the son of golf legend Tiger Woods, will look to attempt something his father has never done, compete in an official PGA Tour event at the age of 15.

Charlie will be participating in the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in The Plam Beaches on Thursday. If he qualifies, he will be the youngest player to debut in a PGA Tour event since 2013. He will be playing at the Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, which is one of the four pre-qualifying sites.

Charlie Woods Will Look to Qualify for PGA Tour Event at 15

At the age of only 15, Woods will look to find a spot at the Cognizant Classic on Thursday. He will be teeing off at 7:39 a.m. ET and has been paired with Ruaidhri McGree, and Olin Browne Jr, son of the three-time PGA Tour winner.

Don Dunkelberger is the youngest player to ever qualify for a PGA Tour event and his record may never be broken. Dunkelberger qualified for the 1937 Chicago Open at 11 years, 11 months, and 10 days. More recently, Guan Tianlang was just 14 years, 5 months, and 17 days old when he made the cut at the 2013 Masters.

The Cognizant Classic will be Woods’ first pre-qualifying start ever. There are approximately 25 players with ties that will advance to Monday’s qualifier. From there, only four players will earn a spot at PGA National.

Fans have had a chance to see Charlie play on national television during the PNC Championship. However, Woods will be up against a very strong field as he attempts to make history.

The Cognizant Classic Pre Qualifier Is Loaded With Talent

Woods will not be the only high-profile amateur competing to qualify for the Cognizant Classic. There is a ton of talent in the field, including other sons of well-known athletes.

Miles Russell will be competing on Thursday. Like Woods, he will be in the class of 2027 and is the youngest winner in the AJGA Junior Players Championship history after winning at TPC Sawgrass last year at 14. Russell has also won the Boys Junior PGA and made the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team last year.

The son of Matt Kuchar, Cameron Kuchar, will be following in his father’s footsteps. The 17-year-old is listed in the field along with Austin Lemieux, who is the son of Mario Lemieux.

Other pre-qualifiers include Tommy Kuhl, Willie Mack III, Tyler Strafaci, Patrick Flavin, Jack Maguire, Gavin Hall, Andy Zhang, and more.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
