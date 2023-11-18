Charlie Woods’ High School Golf Team Wins State Title

High school freshman Charlie Woods helped his golf team win the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship earlier this week.

The Benjamin School won its fourth consecutive state title led by a solid group of upperclassmen golfers.

In his first year on the team, Woods finished tied for 24th overall, shooting 78 and 76 in the two rounds.

He had some big shots caught on video.

Does this chip in followed by the fist pump look familiar?

💰💪 Charlie Woods with a massive fist pump after chipping in during the Florida High School State Championship. @TWlegion (🎥: mr_3putt/IG | @ziregolf) pic.twitter.com/mrHbbnSyZZ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 15, 2023

Charlie Woods helped his high school team to win the State Championship yesterday at the Mission Inn Resort with Tiger watching on from the sidelines. Charlie came T24 in the individual which was dominated by seniors. It was Benjamin’s 4th title in a row. 📸 Palm Beach Post pic.twitter.com/pzaqAfCjU5 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 16, 2023

Charlie has both the pedigree and the pressure on him anytime he steps onto a golf course.

That has to be a mixed blessing, but for the moment, Charlie outdid his dad with this accomplishment.

Tiger never won a high school state championship.

So many people are eager to compare Tiger and Charlie as golfers, but maybe the true comparison is between Tiger and his father Earl who was his first coach and biggest cheerleader.

Tiger now assumes the role of the proud father who smiles from ear to ear when Charlie makes a great shot.

He was also a child prodigy so he is one of the few people who could understand what Charlie will deal with as he grows up and continues his golf career.

Congratulations to Charlie Woods and his high school teammates!