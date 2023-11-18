Golf News and Rumors

Charlie Woods’ High School Golf Team Wins State Title

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Charlie Woods

High school freshman Charlie Woods helped his golf team win the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship earlier this week.

The Benjamin School won its fourth consecutive state title led by a solid group of upperclassmen golfers.

In his first year on the team, Woods finished tied for 24th overall, shooting 78 and 76 in the two rounds.

He had some big shots caught on video.

Does this chip in followed by the fist pump look familiar?

Charlie has both the pedigree and the pressure on him anytime he steps onto a golf course.

That has to be a mixed blessing, but for the moment, Charlie outdid his dad with this accomplishment.

Tiger never won a high school state championship.

So many people are eager to compare Tiger and Charlie as golfers, but maybe the true comparison is between Tiger and his father Earl who was his first coach and biggest cheerleader.

Tiger now assumes the role of the proud father who smiles from ear to ear when Charlie makes a great shot.

He was also a child prodigy so he is one of the few people who could understand what Charlie will deal with as he grows up and continues his golf career.

Congratulations to Charlie Woods and his high school teammates!

Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

