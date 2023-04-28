TheSportsDaily is always looking at innovative ways to seek out a gambling edge. However, sometimes we do things for fun and this week, we asked the notorious artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT to predict the winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. ChatGPT delivered an exhilarating post-race review for us to take a look at.

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

📺 TV Channel: NBC

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte +250 | Tapit Trice +650 | Practical Move +1000 | Angel of Empire +1000

ChatGPT Predicts 2023 Kentucky Derby Winner

We asked ChatGPT to provide us with post-race commentary of the 2023 Kentucky Derby after supplying it with the odds, runners, jockeys, trainers, and owners. Here is a complete list of the odds that were input in order to help ChatGPT predict the winner:

The chatbot did not let us down and has predicted a thrilling finish to this year’s Kentucky Derby. Here is what ChatGPT believes will happen in the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

Kingsbarns Out to an Early Lead

“The 2023 Kentucky Derby, held at Churchill Downs, saw an electrifying race filled with twists and turns as the most talented three-year-olds in the world took to the track. The crowd was on its feet, captivated by the fierce competition on display.

“As the race began, Kingsbarns took an early lead with a burst of speed, closely followed by Forte under Irad Ortiz, Jr. and Angel of Empire with Flavien Prat. The pace was hot, setting up for a thrilling finish.

“Around the half-mile mark, Tapit Trice, ridden by Luis Saez, and Derma Sotogake with Christophe Lemaire started making their moves, closing in on the leading trio. The jockeys demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy as they navigated the field, vying for the best position.”

Forte Powers Home in a Photo Finish

“As the race entered its final stretch, it was Forte who found another gear and surged ahead, followed closely by Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice. The trio battled fiercely in the last furlong, with the crowd roaring in anticipation of a photo finish.

“In a thrilling conclusion, Forte managed to hold off the challenge from Angel of Empire, crossing the finish line first and securing the coveted title of Kentucky Derby champion. Tapit Trice finished a close third, followed by Practical Move in fourth, and Skinner completing the top five. Sun Thunder, unfortunately, trailed in last.

“The atmosphere was electric as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause for the winning horse and jockey. Forte’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, was visibly emotional as he congratulated Irad Ortiz, Jr. on an outstanding performance. The jockey, beaming with pride, raised his hands in triumph and embraced Pletcher.

“Forte’s owners, Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable, were over the moon with the victory, sharing hugs and tears of joy as they celebrated the culmination of their hard work and dedication. The stands buzzed with excitement as fans reveled in the unforgettable race, solidifying Forte’s place in the annals of Kentucky Derby history.”

ChatGPT Predicts Forte Wins The 2023 Kentucky Derby

So, there we have it. ChatGPT says that favorite Forte wins the 2023 Kentucky Derby ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr. and trained by Todd Pletcher.

Here are the first five home in the Kentucky Derby according to ChatGPT:

Forte +250 Angel of Empire +1000 Tapit Trice +650 Practical Move +1000 Skinner +2200

