In the exhilarating world of horse racing, the pursuit of the elusive Triple Crown is a story that captivates every enthusiast. This year, all eyes are on Mage, fresh off a Kentucky Derby victory, as it aims to add the 2023 Preakness Stakes to its impressive résumé. However, the AI model ChatGPT forecasts a potential upset. First Mission, a relative newcomer in Grade 1 company, is tipped to spoil Mage’s Triple Crown attempt. Could this prediction become a reality?

With the Preakness Stakes fast approaching, all eyes in the horse racing world will turn to Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Before we dive into ChatGPT’s predictions for the race, let’s take a quick look at all the details you need to know about the race itself.

2023 Preakness Stakes Details

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 15, 2023

Saturday, May 15, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +250 | National Treasure +550

If you have not tried ChatGPT yet, it is a language-based AI model that has revolutionized the human-technology interaction. The latest version of ChatGPT is able to perform some simple numbers tasks, but as yet, it is not able to predict sporting events with any degree of certainty. However, we decided to put it to the test and asked it to predict the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

In order for ChatGPT to predict the race, we input the horses, trainers, jockeys, post position and each horses’ previous results. We stopped short of feeding it the odds, as we believed this would produce a biased output.

With that being said, let’ check out the current odds see what ChatGPT predicted for the Preakness Stakes 2023.

Preakness Stakes 2023 Odds

Post Position Preakness Stakes Horse Preakness Stakes Odds Sportsbook 1 National Treasure +550 2 Chase the Chaos +6600 3 Mage +140 4 Coffeewithchris +3300 5 Red Route One +1600 6 Perform +1600 7 Blazing Sevens +850 8 First Mission +250 *Odds correct at time of publishing, but are subject to fluctuation

ChatGPT Predicts the 2023 Preakness Stakes

“The 2023 Preakness Stakes was a race that promised an exciting battle, and it delivered. From a scintillating start to a nail-biting finish, the Preakness Stakes was a showcase of some of the finest horses, jockeys, and trainers in the world of horse racing.

“As soon as the gates were flung open, it was National Treasure who shot out and took an early lead. Under the expert guidance of trainer Bob Baffert, the horse displayed the tactical speed that had been talked about leading up to the race, and within moments, it was clear that National Treasure was there to set the pace.

“However, the race truly began to take shape as they rounded the halfway point. Chase The Chaos, trained by Ed Moger Jr., began to make his move. He had a lot to find after a disappointing outing in the California Derby, but he put in a valiant effort, showing signs of his old form. His surge saw him challenging National Treasure for the lead, making it a two-horse race.

“The real shock came in the form of Mage and First Mission, who began to make their moves a couple of furlongs from the home stretch. Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, seemed to have learned from his troubled starts in the Florida Derby and the Kentucky Derby. Mage’s sprint saw him overtake Chase The Chaos, while First Mission was hot on his tail.

“In the home stretch, however, it was First Mission, trained by Brad Cox, who stole the show. First Mission, making his debut in Grade 1 company, showed a tenacity that was admirable. The horse maintained a steady rhythm, and when it mattered most, found an extra gear to surge past Mage and cross the finish line first. Mage held on for second, while Chase The Chaos managed to rally and secure third place.

Key Moments:

The race began with National Treasure taking an early lead, setting a quick pace.

Chase The Chaos made a strong move around the halfway mark, challenging National Treasure for the lead.

Mage and First Mission started their surge a couple of furlongs from the home stretch, with Mage overtaking Chase The Chaos.

In the home stretch, First Mission found an extra gear to surge past Mage and take the win.

“Overall, it was an exciting, unpredictable race that served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of horse racing. The day belonged to First Mission, but every horse and jockey put in a commendable performance that made the 2023 Preakness Stakes a race to remember.”

ChatGPT’s 2023 Preakness Stakes Result

First Mission +250 Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Brad Cox Mage +140 Jockey: Javier Castellan

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado Chase The Chaos +6600 Jockey: Sheldon Russell

Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.

There we have it. ChatGPT predicts that First Mission wins the Preakness Stakes 2023 and ends Mage’s Triple Crown chances. There is a big run from Ed Moger’s Chase The Chaos, that cashes place tickets in third place at a huge price of +6600.

Will ChatGPT’s predictions come true? We won’t have to wait long to find out as the Preakness gets underway on Saturday evening.

