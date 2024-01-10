The college football season came to an end on Monday evening with the Michigan Wolverines crowned as College Football Playoff National Champions after their victory over the Washington Huskies. But how does Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team stack up against national champions of the past? We asked artificial intelligence through ChatGPT to answer the question of who are the best college football national championship teams since the turn of the century.

ChatGPT’s Top 5 College Football Teams Since 2000

1. 2001 Miami Hurricanes

Widely regarded as one of the most talented teams in college football history, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes boasted an incredible roster with 17 first-round NFL draft picks. They dominated their opponents, including a convincing win in the national championship.

The 2001 Miami team was a powerhouse in every sense, with an offense and defense stacked with future NFL stars like Ed Reed, Andre Johnson, and Clinton Portis. They outscored opponents 512-117 over the season, showcasing a level of dominance rarely seen in college football. Their victory over Nebraska in the Rose Bowl to clinch the national title was a masterclass in team performance.

2. 2004 USC Trojans

This USC team, coached by Pete Carroll, was a blend of exceptional talent and strategic brilliance. Alongside Matt Leinart, they had stars like Reggie Bush and Lendale White, who contributed to one of the most dynamic offenses in NCAA history.

Their defense, often overshadowed by the offense, was equally formidable, making them nearly unbeatable throughout the season.

3. 2019 LSU Tigers

Under the leadership of Coach Ed Orgeron, the 2019 LSU Tigers redefined offensive football in college. Heisman winner Joe Burrow’s record-setting season with 60 touchdown passes was just one highlight.

The team’s ability to dismantle top-ranked teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson showcased not just skill, but strategic adaptability and mental toughness

4. 2005 Texas Longhorns

Vince Young’s heroics in the 2005 season, especially in the national championship game against USC, are the stuff of legend. The team combined a high-powered offense with a resilient defense. Their victory over USC was a turning point in college football, as it ended the Trojans’ bid for a third straight national title and established Texas as a powerhouse.

5. 2018 Clemson Tigers

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team in 2018 was a perfect mix of explosive offense led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a stifling defense featuring players like Clelin Ferrell.

Their 44-16 victory over Alabama in the national championship was a shock in terms of the margin and the manner of victory, asserting their dominance in college football.