The UFC kicks off April with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Allen is now on the heels of six straight victories with five of them coming by submission. As for Curtis, he is stepping in on short notice after Marvin Vettori had to withdraw due to injury and is coming off a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault. A win for either of these two middleweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open middleweight division.

Chris Curtis’ last fight was a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $65,000 and with a win bonus, he walked away with an estimated $130,000.

Chris Curtis’ Net Worth

Chris Curtis has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $250k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $300k.

Chris Curtis has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the Indiana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2021.

Chris Curtis’ UFC Record

Chris Curtis holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 31-10 which includes 15 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve his 5-2-0, 1 NC UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 90.

Chris Curtis’ Next Fight

Chris Curtis will fight a familiar foe in Brendan Allen as he steps in for the injured Marvin Vettori on short notice in a 5-round main event for at UFC Vegas 90. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Chris Curtis (+175) making him the underdog in this matchup.

Chris Curtis’, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Chris Curtis fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada but is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio.

It is currently unknown who Chris Curtis is in a relationship with.

Age: 36

36 Born: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 75.5″