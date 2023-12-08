The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best bantamweight contenders (4) Song Yadong taking on (14) Chris Gutierrez. Dariush is coming off a fifth-round finish against Ricky Simon which was one of the most dominant victories in his UFC history. Song will be looking to get back on yet another winning streak when he gets into the octagon this weekend. Meanwhile, Gutierrez had a change of opponent after Montel Jackson had to withdraw and took on Alatengheili whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Gutierrez has now won eight of his last 10 fights and is looking to get his biggest win yet this weekend live at the Apex.

In Gutierrez’s last fight, he dominated short-notice opponent Alatengheili who he defeated via unanimous decision. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $75,000, and with a win bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $161,000.

Chris Gutierrez’s Net Worth

Chris Gutierrez has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $500k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Chris Gutierrez has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the Texas regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018.

Chris Gutierrez’s UFC Record

Chris Gutierrez holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-4-2 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve his 8-2-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 83.

Chris Gutierrez’s Next Fight

Chris Gutierrez will fight top-10 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 83. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Chris Gutierrez (+295) making him the big underdog in this matchup.

Chris Gutierrez’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Chris Gutierrez fights out of Englewood, Colorado but is originally from Greenville, Texas.

Chris Gutierrez is in a relationship with his girlfriend Kristine Janelle.

Age: 32

67″ Coach/Trainer: Marc Montoya