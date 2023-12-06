UFC Austin Fighter Pay & Salaries: Bantamweights Set To Earn Over $250k

UFC News and Rumors

UFC Vegas 83 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Bantamweights Set To Earn Over $250k

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
ufc vegas 83 (2)

The UFC heads back to the Apex for a stacked fight night event. We have two of the best bantamweight contenders (4) Song Yadong taking on (14) Chris Gutierrez.  Dariush is coming off a fifth-round finish against Ricky Simon which was one of the most dominant victories in his UFC history. Song will be looking to get back on yet another winning streak when he gets into the octagon this weekend. Meanwhile, Gutierrez had a change of opponent after Montel Jackson had to withdraw and took on Alatengheili whom he defeated via unanimous decision. Gutierrez has now won eight of his last 10 fights and is looking to get his biggest win yet this weekend live at the Apex.

In the co-main event, we have a change of plans after light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov withdrew due to injury from his UFC Austin fight with Khalil Rountree. Now, Rountree accepted a short-notice fight against Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight division which will serve as the co-main event for this fight night card. Rountree is surging at the right time winning each of his last four fights and is now searching for the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith. Smith wasn’t scheduled for a bit but he chomped at the bit when they heard they needed an opponent for Rountree and is now fighting just two weeks later.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Bantamweights Set For Big Payday

The UFC’s bantamweight division gets to show out this weekend when (7) Song Yadong takes on (14) Chris Gutierrez in a fight that will be a back-and-forth affair between these two ranked competitors.  This will surprisingly be Song’s second main event of his UFC career but this is Gutierrez’s first appearance in a main event. They will be coming in not only to get the win but also to put on a show for the fans as this could potentially bring a potential title shot in the near future

Song and Gutierrez will be making the most they’ve ever made in a single fight and will be hoping to cash in on one of those performance bonuses as well. This fight has the makings to be an exciting main event for however long it lasts.

UFC Vegas 83 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 83 event in Las Vegas, Nevada

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.5 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 83.

Headlining the main event, are Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. Yadong and Gutierrez are expected to be the highest-paid fighters on the fight card with both fighters taking home $261,000.

Anthony Smith ($171,000), Tim Elliott ($131,000), and Khalil Rountree ($97,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 83:

  • Song Yadong – $261,000
  • Chris Gutierrez – $261,000
  • Anthony Smith – $171,000
  • Tim Elliott – $131,000
  • Khalil Rountre – $97,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 83 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Song Yadong $250,000 $11, 000 $261,000
Chris Gutierrez $250,000 $11,000 $261,000
Anthony Smith $150,000 $21,000 $171,000
Khalil Rountree Jr. $86,000 $11,000 $97,000
Sumudaerji $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Tim Elliott $110,000 $21,000 $131,000
Nasrat Haqparast $85,000 $6,000 $91,000
Jamie Mullarkey $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Andre Muniz $49,000 $6,000 $54,000
Jun Yong Park $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Kenan Song $48,000 $6,000 $54,000
Kevin Jousset $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Hyun Sung Park $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Shannon Ross $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Steve Garcia $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Melquizael Costa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Stephanie Egger $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Luana Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tatsuro Taira $24,000 $4,500 $16,000
Carlos Hernandez $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Rayanne dos Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Talita Alencar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 83 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $160,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 83.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

