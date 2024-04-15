Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Finally Official for UFC 303 on June 29

Conor McGregor, the UFC’s biggest draw, is expected to make his anticipated return at UFC 303 on June 29th after a long layoff brought about by several injuries, contract negotiations, and other obligations. In this fight, McGregor will face off with Michael Chandler who co-coached the last season of The Ultimate Fighter. They were originally set to face off last year but the fight fell through on multiple occasions. Now, these two will finally face off at International Fight Week on June 29th for the most highly-anticipated fight of the summer.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC 303 International Fight Week June 29 170 lbs Oh myyyyy he’s finally back! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Iewnv1Voe — Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) April 14, 2024

It is going to be an electrifying match that will see two of the most thrilling lightweight fighters in the world square off against each other. A former lightweight and featherweight champion of the UFC, Conor McGregor has a huge striking arsenal and quick knockout power. Chandler on his part is relentless in pressure fighting and possesses immense knockout power, therefore he will try and spoil McGregor’s comeback bid while earning himself a chance for a title fight in the Lightweight division.

This fight will take place at welterweight (170 lbs), making it McGregor’s first foray into this weight class during his professional career. This fight being at 170 lbs is more so to see how well McGregor will do cutting weight for the first time in three years. We will most likely see McGregor back at lightweight if he’s able to get through Chandler at UFC 303.

McGregor’s comeback to MMA is one of the most highly-anticipated events in recent memory. Since breaking his leg during their third meeting at UFC 264, the Irishman has not competed again at any level whatsoever. During this time, however, we didn’t stop hearing much about him as he has been gearing up for his return to the Octagon as well as his time on the big screen in his featured role on the blockbuster hit Road House with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. For now, everyone cares only about what happens when Mcgregor steps inside the Octagon next month where all doubters are expected to go silent as well as prove that they were wrong about where within its universe lies one of its biggest threats in the lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Chandler has become one of the breakout stars ever since his joining UFC. As a result, he defeated Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson inside the octagon with great stoppages in two of his four fights within this organization. However, Chandler’s brawling attitude that endears him to UFC fans is not scared to face off against McGregor despite the latter being a mainstay on event posters.

This fight is expected to be explosive if both fighters deploy their exciting styles effectively. The stakes for this highly-anticipated matchup are so high because McGregor wants his career back while Chandler is aiming for a shot at the lightweight title. There are still a ton of fights to be announced for this UFC 303 event for International Fight Week which should be the event of the summer so stay tuned!