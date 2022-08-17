MLB News and Rumors

Christian Yelich hits 451-foot home run, Can Brewers win division?

Jon Conahan
The Milwaukee Brewers came away with a huge win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a Tuesday night after Victor Caratini hit a walk-off base hit. Before that walk-off base hit, Christian Yelich hit a 451-foot home run.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers have struggled a bit throughout the past few weeks. At 62-53, Milwaukee is now two games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Brewers Get Huge Win Over Dodgers

According to MLB.com, the Brewers sounded excited with their big win:

“It’s a big stretch in our season just to be able to win as many as we can,” Yelich said. “[The Dodgers] are obviously a great team so if you beat them, you earn it. There’s not going to be any gimmies with those guys so we have to do a lot of things right.”

“I mean, it’s going to let us know pretty quick where we are as a team,” said Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff of this stretch against the Dodgers. “Great team. But we’re also a good team and we fight.”

Can the Brewers Win the National League Central?

It’s all going to come down to the offensive side of the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers if they win the division. There’s no question that they have one of the best rotations in all of baseball and that’s going to continue to be the case for the remainder of the season. They don’t have much more time to win the division, but with only a two-game deficit right now, they still have a great chance of completing the task.

If they can continue winning games just like they did last night, this team can be scary. The St. Louis Cardinals are a great organization and typically find most of their success in August and September. It won’t be easy from Milwaukee to complete the task, but they certainly have enough to do so.

Brewers Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
