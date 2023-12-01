On Friday, December 1, 2023, 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal gave tennis fans an early Christmas present.

He announced his return date to the ATP Tour.

Nadal plans to play in Brisbane, a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, beginning on December 31 and running through January 7.

Since he took a break from the game to fully heal his body, fans have been waiting for his return.

#Nadal, currently ranked No.663, won’t need to play the Qualy in #Brisbane using the Entry Protection rule for physically injured players who don’t compete in any tennis event for a minimum period of six months. — Pau Ferragut Massanet (@PauFerragut) December 1, 2023

Nadal, 37, has indicated that 2024 could mark the end of his competitive tennis career.

If that turns out to be the case, let’s relish the moments we get to see him on court.

Could those moments include a Grand Slam victory at Roland Garros?

Nadal cautioned that may not be the case, but he is the consummate competitor.

He is not training so hard to return to lose in early rounds of tournaments.

Nadal would only come back if he thought he could win.

We will not get ahead of ourselves, but it is worth noting that the Paris Olympics are on clay, at Roland Garros.

There is a lot to look forward to in 2024 in professional tennis, and Rafael Nadal tops the list.

