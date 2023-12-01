Tennis News and Rumors

Christmas Comes Early: Rafael Nadal Announces Return To ATP Tour

Wendi Oliveros
Will 2023 Be Rafael Nadal's Final Australian Open?

On Friday, December 1, 2023, 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal gave tennis fans an early Christmas present.

He announced his return date to the ATP Tour.

Nadal plans to play in Brisbane, a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, beginning on December 31 and running through January 7.

Since he took a break from the game to fully heal his body, fans have been waiting for his return.

Nadal, 37, has indicated that 2024 could mark the end of his competitive tennis career.

If that turns out to be the case, let’s relish the moments we get to see him on court.

Could those moments include a Grand Slam victory at Roland Garros?

Nadal cautioned that may not be the case, but he is the consummate competitor.

He is not training so hard to return to lose in early rounds of tournaments.

Nadal would only come back if he thought he could win.

We will not get ahead of ourselves, but it is worth noting that the Paris Olympics are on clay, at Roland Garros.

There is a lot to look forward to in 2024 in professional tennis, and Rafael Nadal tops the list.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
