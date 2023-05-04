Horse Racing

Churchill Downs Suspends Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. After Horse Deaths, Lord Miles OUT of Kentucky Derby, Mandarin Hero IN

David Evans
In a surprising turn of events, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has been suspended indefinitely from Churchill Downs following the unexplained deaths of two of his horses. Consequently, Lord Miles has been removed from the 2023 Kentucky Derby, with Mandarin Hero stepping in to fill the vacancy.

Saffie Joseph Jr. Suspended Indefinitely by Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) and the Board of Stewards made the announcement that Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely on Thursday. They expressed their commitment to the well-being of equine athletes and jockey safety. The suspension applies to all horses trained by Joseph, including Lord Miles, who was set to participate in the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs officials described the deaths of Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, both trained by Joseph, as “highly unusual.” Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of Churchill Downs Inc., cited the unexplained nature of the deaths as a cause for concern.

Joseph Looking for Answers After Two Sudden Horse Deaths

In response to the situation, Joseph expressed his confusion and concern, saying, “We have no answers. I mean, there’s a lot of questions. There’s a lot of thoughts, but there’s nothing right now.”

Lord Miles is the second horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Thursday, following Practical Move’s removal by trainer Tim Yakteen due to an elevated temperature. As a result, both Cyclone Mischief and Mandarin Hero have been added to the Derby field. King Russell remains on the also-eligible list, waiting for one more withdrawal before the 9 a.m. Friday deadline.

Joseph, who had planned to run three horses at Churchill Downs on Saturday, is understandably concerned about the recent events. The trainer said that both Parents Pride and Chasing Artie had been stabled at Keeneland before arriving at Churchill Downs, and he had already scratched several other horses that had also been housed at Keeneland.

Although the exact causes of the horse deaths are still unknown, pending necropsies, Joseph is determined to find answers. He emphasized the need for facts, stating, “These horses, it wasn’t because of injury. They left the gate and didn’t even try and then dropped down. … Theories aren’t going to help. We need facts.”

Intensive Testing Being Conducted to Determine Cause of Deaths

Blood tests conducted on both horses showed no signs of trouble. In the meantime, Joseph and his team are testing feed, hay, and supplements, trying to determine if anything on their end could have contributed to the deaths. “All of their (bloodwork) came back good. Nothing’s showing. We’re testing feed, hay, everything, supplements. We’re trying to see if it was anything on our part,” said Joseph.

Mark Partridge, of Ramsey Farms, which owned Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, stated that necropsy results will be available in two to three weeks.

Arrow to top