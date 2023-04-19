MLB News and Rumors

Clayton Kershaw becomes 121st pitcher to record 200 career wins

Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas became the 121st Major League Baseball pitcher to record 200 regular season wins on Tuesday. He threw seven shutout innings, struck out nine, and gave up zero walks and only three hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 5-0 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Kershaw’s 200th win came with historical significance

Kershaw’s 200th win came in his 288th decision. His career .694 winning percentage is the highest winning percentage among all pitchers with 200 wins according to ESPN.

Twice before Kershaw has reached the 20-win plateau. He had 21 wins in 2011 and 21 wins again in 2014. All of Kershaw’s 200 wins have come with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the franchise he began his career with in 2008.

Third All-Time in Dodgers wins

Kershaw is the third Major League Baseball pitcher to win 200 games as a pitcher with the Dodgers. The others are Don Sutton of Clio, Alabama and Don Drysdale of Van Nuys, California. Sutton won 233 games with the Dodgers and Drysdale won 209 games with the Dodgers. Interestingly, Sutton is 14th all-time in career wins with 324 as he also won 28 games with the California Angels, 26 games with the Milwaukee Brewers, 24 games with the Houston Astros, and 13 games with the Oakland Athletics.

Fourth Active Player with 200 wins

Kershaw becomes the fourth active pitcher with 200 wins. He follows New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia (244 wins), Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke of Orlando, Florida (223 wins), and Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer of Chesterfield, Missouri (203 wins).

2023 MLB Statistics

In four games to start the season, Kershaw has a record of three wins and one loss for an earned run average of 2.52. In 25 innings, he has given up 19 hits, seven earned runs, and four walks, to go along with 26 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.92.

Second in the National League West

The Dodgers are presently at nine wins and nine losses. They are in second place in the National League West and two games back of the division leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

