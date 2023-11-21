Golf News and Rumors

CME Group Tour Championship Increases Winner’s Share To $4 Million, Biggest LPGA Payout Ever

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
CME Group Tour Championship Increases Winner's Share To $4 Million, Biggest LPGA Payout Ever

On Wednesday, the LPGA Tour made history after announcing that the CME Group Tour Championship will feature a $11 million purse in 2024. It’ll be the largest first-place check in the history of women’s professional golf.

The CME Group Tour Championship will nearly double next year, increasing from $7 million to $11 million. The winner’s share will also increase from $2 million to $4 million. In addition, every player in the field will be guaranteed at least $55,000.

CME Group Tour Championship Increases by 57% Purse in 2024

Along with becoming the biggest purse in the LPGA, the CME Group also made a historic investment in the league. With their help, the CME Group increased the purse by nearly 57% next year, offering a $11 million purse. The winner will take home $4 million, making it the biggest check offered on the LPGA Tour.

The title sponsor will also be extending their partnership with the LPGA for two additional years.

“This partnership extension with CME Group is extremely important and underscores the growth and strength of the LPGA,” LPGA commissioner Marcoux Samaan said in a statement. “CME Group has been pushing the LPGA forward at every step of our evolution since 2011, and with this extension, they are once again helping take the LPGA, women’s golf, and women’s sports to unprecedented heights.”

CME Group Tour Championship Is Recording Breaking Numbers

In 2011, the purse was only valued at $1.5 million. Nearly 13 years later, the purse will be valued at $11 million.

To put it in perspective, the CME Tour Championship purse will be bigger than some events on the PGA Tour. It joins the U.S. Women’s Open as one of the biggest purses on the 2024 schedule.

A $4 million winner’s check is also a historic figure in women’s golf. Only two women in LPGA Tour history have made more than $4 million throughout the entire season. Lydia Ko made $4,364,403 in 2022 and Lorean Ochoa earned $4,364,994 in 2007. The season’s money leader, world No.1 Lilia Vu, has made $3.2 million this year with the championship still to play.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Ludvig Aberg Boosts Career Earnings By 92% With RSM Classic Win

Ludvig Aberg Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Girlfriend

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After LIV Golf Court Documents Leaked
Tiger Woods Will Return To Professional Golf At The End Of November At The Hero World Challenge
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Charlie Woods
Charlie Woods’ High School Golf Team Wins State Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
RSM Classic 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
RSM Classic 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Sea Island Country Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Sea Island Country Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
DP World Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 11% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $3M
DP World Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 11% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $3M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
RSM Classic 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 37% Since 2022; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
RSM Classic 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 37% Since 2022; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top