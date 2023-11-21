On Wednesday, the LPGA Tour made history after announcing that the CME Group Tour Championship will feature a $11 million purse in 2024. It’ll be the largest first-place check in the history of women’s professional golf.

The CME Group Tour Championship will nearly double next year, increasing from $7 million to $11 million. The winner’s share will also increase from $2 million to $4 million. In addition, every player in the field will be guaranteed at least $55,000.

CME Group Tour Championship Increases by 57% Purse in 2024

Along with becoming the biggest purse in the LPGA, the CME Group also made a historic investment in the league. With their help, the CME Group increased the purse by nearly 57% next year, offering a $11 million purse. The winner will take home $4 million, making it the biggest check offered on the LPGA Tour.

The title sponsor will also be extending their partnership with the LPGA for two additional years.

“This partnership extension with CME Group is extremely important and underscores the growth and strength of the LPGA,” LPGA commissioner Marcoux Samaan said in a statement. “CME Group has been pushing the LPGA forward at every step of our evolution since 2011, and with this extension, they are once again helping take the LPGA, women’s golf, and women’s sports to unprecedented heights.”

CME Group Tour Championship Is Recording Breaking Numbers

In 2011, the purse was only valued at $1.5 million. Nearly 13 years later, the purse will be valued at $11 million.

To put it in perspective, the CME Tour Championship purse will be bigger than some events on the PGA Tour. It joins the U.S. Women’s Open as one of the biggest purses on the 2024 schedule.

A $4 million winner’s check is also a historic figure in women’s golf. Only two women in LPGA Tour history have made more than $4 million throughout the entire season. Lydia Ko made $4,364,403 in 2022 and Lorean Ochoa earned $4,364,994 in 2007. The season’s money leader, world No.1 Lilia Vu, has made $3.2 million this year with the championship still to play.