Almost as surprising as her very one-sided win over Ons Jabeur on Monday night at the 2023 WTA Finals was the news that Pere Riba who had been part of Coco’s team for her amazing summer of tennis wins was no longer with her.

NO MERCY FROM THE US OPEN CHAMP!!! Coco Gauff earns her first career win at the #WTAFinals with a dominant win over Jabeur! pic.twitter.com/RcOQdgQS9K — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 31, 2023

What Happened To Pere Riba?

Tennis fans noted that Brad Gilbert was in her box, but Tennis Channel announcers Chanda Rubin and Lindsay Davenport added why Riba was not there.

It is odd for a coaching change to happen when a player is playing some of the best tennis of her career as Coco currently is.

When asked about Riba, Gauff said that it was not her decision for him to leave.

Coco Gauff on her split with Pere Riba: “Unfortunately it wasn’t my decision, but we had to end the partnership. I had a great time with him & I wish him the best in this next chapter. If it was up to me, I would’ve loved to have him here. But things happen, life happens. No bad… pic.twitter.com/cNj2L2NMzB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 31, 2023

It is not clear what his next chapter is.

Gauff Loves Halloween

It does not matter to Coco that she has a tennis tournament.

There is always time to dress up for Halloween more than one time per year.

Coco Gauff is ready for Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/cTBb163BBI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 29, 2023

Coco Gauff is Freddy Krueger for Halloween. Spooky season. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/CJG1IJreXA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 27, 2023

No detail is overlooked.

Ghouls just wanna have fun! 👻 The queen of Halloween * @CocoGauff * spends another Halloween working. What would the players be dressed up as this year? Click below to see, if you dare…… 😏 — wta (@WTA) October 31, 2023

Fans look forward to seeing Gauff on the court in Cancun in both singles and doubles.

Gauff is 1-0 in singles round-robin action, and Gauff with partner Jessica Pegula are 0-1 in doubles round-robin matches.

Watch the 2023 WTA Finals every night through November 5 on the Tennis Channel.