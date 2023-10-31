Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Shares News About Her Team And Her Halloween Costume

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

Almost as surprising as her very one-sided win over Ons Jabeur on Monday night at the 2023 WTA Finals was the news that Pere Riba who had been part of Coco’s team for her amazing summer of tennis wins was no longer with her.

What Happened To Pere Riba?

Tennis fans noted that Brad Gilbert was in her box, but Tennis Channel announcers Chanda Rubin and Lindsay Davenport added why Riba was not there.

It is odd for a coaching change to happen when a player is playing some of the best tennis of her career as Coco currently is.

When asked about Riba, Gauff said that it was not her decision for him to leave.

It is not clear what his next chapter is.

Gauff Loves Halloween 

It does not matter to Coco that she has a tennis tournament.

There is always time to dress up for Halloween more than one time per year.

No detail is overlooked.

Fans look forward to seeing Gauff on the court in Cancun in both singles and doubles.

Gauff is 1-0 in singles round-robin action, and Gauff with partner Jessica Pegula are 0-1 in doubles round-robin matches.

Watch the 2023 WTA Finals every night through November 5 on the Tennis Channel.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

