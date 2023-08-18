World No. 7 American Coco Gauff has booked her ticket to a Saturday semifinal against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Western & Southern Open.

Gauff has played great tennis since winning the Mubadara Citi Open in Washington, DC two weeks ago.

She has shaken up her coaching team, bringing in Pere Riba as a coach and Brad Gilbert as a consultant, and though Gilbert said he would not make significant changes at such a critical juncture in the season, his influence is helping her.

The thumbs up from Brad Gilbert ( @bgtennisnation) to Coco Gauff on a special week, winning the @mubadalacitidc. Special stuff. #WTA #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/AF2PpgL9Ld — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) August 6, 2023

Gauff has always had the strokes and the athleticism; at 19, it is now time to put all of it together.

Swiatek ⚔️ Gauff in the semis! 🔥No.7 seed Coco Gauff beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 to face Swiatek in the next round. 🔥Iga won all 7 head-to-head meetings against Gauff: the last one was on Roland Garros 2023 QFs. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/dAudXoxLzH — The Net magazine • (@thenet_m) August 18, 2023

Her opponent on Saturday, Iga Swiatek, is a challenging one.

She is the 2023 French Open champion and has been the World No. 1 for over 70 consecutive weeks.

Swiatek is 7-0 in head-to-head matchups with Gauff; four of those matches were on hard courts.

Gauff has not taken a set from Swiatek in those previous matches.

While Swiatek has the obvious advantage, Gauff’s game is evolving, and this could be her opportunity to upset the World No. 1 for the first time.

Gauff’s doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, defeated Swiatek last week at the National Bank Open so she is beatable.

Watch Gauff take on Swiatek Saturday on The Tennis Channel; the match time has not yet been determined.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023