Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Wins: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz Knocked Out Of Mudabala Citi Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance

Tennis fans hoping to get an All-American women’s singles final at the 2023 Mudabala Citi Open are bitterly disappointed.

Jessica Pegula fell to Maria Sakkari in three sets.


The two exchange wins, and at their last meeting Pegula was the winner in Doha in February.

Even though their matches are always tough, they have great respect and rapport with each other.


Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz’s bid to win back-to-back titles in Atlanta and Washington, DC was dashed in the semifinals.

He was beaten by the 37th ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in three sets.


Coco Gauff is the last American singles player in contention; she will not face her sometimes doubles partner Pegula as many wanted to see.

She will face Sakarri in Sunday’s final.

It is her first WTA final in America so the fans will certainly be on her side.

She got there with a straight-set win over Liudmila Samsonova.

Also on Sunday, the men’s doubles team consisting of American singles players Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald will play in the finals.

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Maria Sakkari

Mubadala Citi Open Match of The Day: Jessica Pegula Versus Maria Sakkari

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula Win Matches On Busy Friday At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Citi Open
Thursday Night Rain Wreaks Havoc At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ben shelton
Ben Shelton And Mackie McDonald Win Thriller, Advance To Men’s Doubles Semifinals At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Defeats Peyton Stearns To Reach Mubadala Citi Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2
Madison Keys Defeats Jennifer Brady In Second All-American Wednesday Night Match At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
All-American Matchup: Coco Gauff Defeats Hailey Baptiste At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top