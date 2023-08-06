Tennis fans hoping to get an All-American women’s singles final at the 2023 Mudabala Citi Open are bitterly disappointed.

Jessica Pegula fell to Maria Sakkari in three sets.

Sakkari d. Jessica Pegula 6-3 4-6 6-2. Maria was up 6-3, 4-1 & found herself in a 3rd set. But she decided today was the day she conquers semifinals once & for all. ✅Snaps 6 match losing streak in semifinals

✅1st final of 2023 A turning point. 🇬🇷🤍🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/60lRJVtqJZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 5, 2023



The two exchange wins, and at their last meeting Pegula was the winner in Doha in February.

Even though their matches are always tough, they have great respect and rapport with each other.

Maria Sakkari after beating Jessica Pegula: “She’s 1 of the nicest people on tour. We have similar careers. We weren’t great juniors.. I really like her. She has a great team. Her husband is also really nice. They’re amazing people which for me, is rare to find on tour” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zZPgG8Dbev — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 5, 2023



Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz’s bid to win back-to-back titles in Atlanta and Washington, DC was dashed in the semifinals.

He was beaten by the 37th ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in three sets.

WHAT A WIN 👏@Griekii defeats the No. 1 seed, Taylor Fritz, to reach the final in Washington 🔥@mubadalacitidc | #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/y9FWyodOlv — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 6, 2023

1st final on 🇺🇸 soil for @CocoGauff! She cruises past Samsonova 6-3, 6-3 and will face Sakkari for the title.#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/PcjJhlQcVd — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 5, 2023



Coco Gauff is the last American singles player in contention; she will not face her sometimes doubles partner Pegula as many wanted to see.

She will face Sakarri in Sunday’s final.

It is her first WTA final in America so the fans will certainly be on her side.

She got there with a straight-set win over Liudmila Samsonova.

Also on Sunday, the men’s doubles team consisting of American singles players Ben Shelton and Mackie McDonald will play in the finals.