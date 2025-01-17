Top six third round men’s matches at 2025 Australian Open

The third round of the 2025 Australian Open is now underway. Here are the six best third round matches in the men’s singles draw.

(3) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. Nuno Borges–POR

Alacaraz is a four-time grand slam champion (2022 United States Open champion, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 French Open), but has never won the Australian Open. Borges reached the fourth round of the United States Open and Australian Open last year. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of Barcelona in 2023 in their lone prior meeting.

(4) Taylor Fritz–USA vs. Gael Monfils–FRA

In this intriguing battle, we have Fritz, the 2024 United States Open finalist against Monfils, the 2008 French Open semifinalist and 2016 United States Open semifinalist. Head-to-head, Fritz has won their only meeting. That was the second round of the 2019 Australian Open, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

(7) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (26) Tomas Machac–CZE

It is weird to see the number seven next to Djokovic’s name, but that is where he is ranked. The 24-time grand slam champion has won a record 10 Australian Open championships. He is up against Machac, who reached the fourth round of the 2024 United States Open and third round in the 2024 Australian Open. Machac has actually beaten Djokovic before. That came in the semifinals of Geneva in 2024, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1. Djokovic’s lone win came in the first round of Dubai in 2023, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

(13) Holger Rune–DEN vs. Miomir Kecmanovic–SRB

Rune reached the semifinals of the Paris Masters and the Cincinnati Masters last year and the finals of the Brisbane International leading up to the Australian Open. Kecmanovic reached the fourth round of the Australian Open last year. Kecmanovic and Rune have beaten each other once. Kecmanovic won in the second round of Stockholm in 2023, 7-6, 6-2. Rune won in the first round of Basel, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

(14) Ugo Humbert–FRA vs. (20) Arthur Fils–FRA

Humbert and Fils both reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year. Humbert has won three of four prior meetings.

(16) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA vs. (21) Ben Shelton–USA

Musetti reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2024. Shelton reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2023. Musetti has won two prior meetings. The first came in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win in the second round of Queen’s in 2023. The second came in a 6-4, 7-6 win in the third round of Miami in 2024, 6-4, 7-6.